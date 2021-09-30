Gupta family associate Kuben Moodley is out on R150 000 bail after he was able to convince the court that he is not a flight risk

Moodley was apprehended at the airport in Johannesburg before he was able to board a plane on his way to a golfing trip in Dubai

The National Prosecuting Authority initially tried to ask the court to move the bail hearing to Friday to give them time to prepare

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the fact that he was detained before boarding an aircraft to Dubai, Kuben Moodley, a man suspected of being a Gupta family associate, was granted bail of R150 000.

Following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening, Moodley stood in Palm Ridge Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Kuben Moodley told that court that he was going on vacation with friends when he was arrested. Images: Richard Whittingdale

He is facing charges related to fraud and corruption. Moodley was able to convince the court that he poses no threat to the operations of the bail system and the criminal justice functions, according to TimesLIVE.

Moodley also told the court that he was going on a golfing trip to Dubai when he was taken into the custody of the South African Police Services and he was not trying to flee the country.

He added that his return flight ticket was proof that he intended to return to South Africa when the trip was completed after five days. Moodley also stated that he was vacationing with his friends.

The state had tried to ask the court to postpone Moodley's bail hearing until Friday on the basis that they were not prepared to argue against his bail. However, the court did not find their failure to compile an affidavit in time was reason enough to grant a postponement, according to a report by News24.

Moodley's attorney had asked the court to set his bail amount at R100 000 but the court denied his request and raised the amount to R150 000.

