A man with alleged ties to Transnet, Regiments Capital, and Trillion corruption sagas is set to appear in court on Wednesday

The suspect linked to the case of fraud involving Transnet, Regiments Capital, and Trillion was captured at Kempton Park's O.R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night

The accused has apparent ties to Regiments Fund Managers' embezzlement from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Transnet, Regiments Capital and Trillion corruption saga has seen progress as an individual believed to be a middleman are scheduled to stand in front of the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 29 September.

The suspect's upcoming court appearance follows their apprehension at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Tuesday, 28 September, night.

Sindisiwe Seboka, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, has issued a statement in which he confirmed that the individual was captured while attempting to board a plane set for Dubai.

An alleged Gupta associate has been nabbed on his way to Dubai. Image: Getty Images/Business Day/Martin Rhodes

Source: Getty Images

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindi Seboka confirmed that the detainment of the alleged suspect was linked to the issuing of illegitimate contractual agreements by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian with further suspicions of money laundering stemming from these relationships.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Based on reports by SABC News, the director of investigations at London-based Shadow World Investigations, Paul Holden, previously took the time to highlight the network's methods and systems that the Gupta family utilised in their apparent and consistent money laundering practice designed to clean allegedly stolen money.

He explained to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how the Guptas used a complicated and broad network system to launder stolen money.

Following reports by TimesLIVE the State Capture Inquiry saw investigations and proceedings indicating that the effects of Regiments Capital and Trillian have lead to Transnet unwarrantably paying a hefty sum of money to these companies under their contractual agreements.

Interpol puts controversial Gupta brothers on Red List, South Africans react

Previously, Briefly News reported that following the news that Interpol has placed the controversial Gupta brothers on a red flag notice, the South African social media community has now responded.

According to the Investigating Directorate, the efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to South Africa to face a number of charges have intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Media reports surfaced that the red notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution and are issued to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Mzansi citizens have shared their thoughts on the developments and many are welcoming the news, especially on Facebook.

Source: Briefly.co.za