Chinese Man Shows South Africa How Much Fresh Produce R200 Buys in China in TikTok Video
- A Chinese man posted a video of what a South African would be able to buy with rands if they came to his country
- The video highlighting the cost of fresh produce in China fascinated South Africans on TikTok
- South Africans shared their thoughts after the gent showed people how far rands can go in China
A Chinese man sparked people's interest with a video comparing China to South Africa. The man highlighted the average cost of fresh food in China in a TikTok clip shared on 11 July 2025.
The TikToker got South Africans' attention when he used rands to determine whether or not his purchases were expensive. Online users were floored by the amount of food he was able to buy in China at a reasonable price.
In a TikTok video by @20percent.co.za, a Chinese man went on a quest to show people how far R200 can go in a supermarket in his country. The TikTok creator only focused on buying fruits with his R200 budget. The man was able to get a large watermelon, grapes, peaches and several dragon fruits. His total for all the fruits came to R128.
South African in USA shows differences
Briefly News reported on a South African who went to America. The man posted videos detailing things that are very different from South Africa. He went viral after telling people that everything in the United States of America was super sized. The TikTokker showed that Americans have extra large fridges in their stores, stocked with a variety of processed food.
South Africa amazed by Chinese man's R200 purchases
Many people were amazed that China could be affordable in rands. Online users shared how much they'd spend to get the same food in South Africa. Watch the video of the Chinese man shopping for R200 worth of fruits and the comments below:
Siya Later Alligator guessed:
"That fruit is R600 in SA"
Ralele Matome noted:
"It's nearly the same grapes R20 ,Dragon fruit R30, watermelon R45, peaches R33."
MOONlight was impressed:
"Very cheap my friend 👏"
#leonlebo wondered:
"So does this means. I'm rich when I travel to China."
tankiso Ntsoana commented:
"I am rich with R1000 in China 😊"
elizabethkimholto said:
"Far more expensive in SA."
JayNaps_SA s agreed:
"Very cheap, half a watermelon alone in South Africa is about R40-50🥱😭 "
Stera Pils added:
"China 🇨🇳 is expensive south Africa 🇿🇦 is cheap even though Chinese currency is stronger than̈ the rand."
