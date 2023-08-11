Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found guilty of misconduct by the Section 194 Committee

The committee has recommended Mkwebane's removal from office, a decision supported by the ANC and the DA

Many South Africans say they are not shocked by the committee's findings, saying the writing was always on the wall

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has learnt her fate about her fitnesses to hold office.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found unfit to hold office. Images: Phill Magakoe & Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

After months of proceedings, the Section 194 Committe impeachment inquiry found Mkhwebane guilty of certain charges of misconduct.

Section 194 Committee recommends Buisiwe Mkhwebane's removal

The committee met on Friday, 11 August and discussed a second draft report on Mkwebane's fitness to hold office.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the committee stated that the suspended PP should be removed from office based on the misconduct and incompetence during her investigations.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) committee members were in agreement with the draft report, stating that the evidence against Mkhwebane warranted her removal.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) committee members were of a different view. EFF's Omphile Maotwe stated that it was unfair for the committee to rush processes, especially since Mkhwebane was without legal representation.

Moatwe stated that the inquiry was essentially a witch hunt and they should wait for her to get legal representation.

“We reject this report. It’s unfair to ignore that she doesn’t have legal representation for the sake of finalising this process. It’s a witch-hunt. Let’s bear with her," said Moatwe.

The EFF's plea fell on deaf ears, and the committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said they had been more than patient with Mkhwebane over her legal troubles, reports The Citizen.

Mkhwebane still has an opportunity to challenge the findings of the draft report.

South Africans weigh in on the Section 194 draft report

@Believes888 said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa played his cards very well, those in support of Zuma criticized him for Mkhwebane. Today they sing praises for Zuma but forget Mkhwebane, ahh."

@QashaniMninawe said:

"Nothing breaking there, this has always been the mandate from Luthuli House and Stellenbosch."

@Mr_Khambule178 said:

"It was inevitable, she didn't stand a chance in a country where everything can be bought."

@themba_makhubo said:

"She is left with a few months. After all, we knew the outcome a long time ago."

@LesmanThemba770 said:

"We all saw it coming."

@ThokozaneNala said:

"This is a pointless decision, given that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has only three months remaining as Public Prosecutor How Dollars ended up in President Cyril Ramaphosa's sofas and mattress is the subject of importance. Investigate that! #PhalaPhalaFarmGate."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension challenge falls flat after ConCourt rules in favour of President Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported that advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed to get her suspension reversed after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt)sided with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With Mkhwebane's term in office quickly coming to an end, the apex court dismissed the suspended public protector's latest bid to return to office.

On Thursday, 13 July, the ConCourt that President Cyril Ramaphosa's reasoning behind suspending Mkhwebane was reasonably rational, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News