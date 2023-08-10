The Wattville community is demanding justice for alleged four-year-old Bokgabo Poo after her alleged killer was released due to insufficient evidence

Community members marched alongside the little girl's parents, urging police to find the real killer

South Africans are disheartened by the not guilty verdict and feel the justice system failed the little girl

JOHANNESBURG - The Wattville community in Ekurhuleni has taken to the streets in protest after four-year-old Bokgabo Poo's alleged kidnapper and killer was set free.

The Wattville community has marched to the Benoni court to demand justice for four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. Images: Irvin Ndlovu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ntokozo Zikhali was acquitted of the charges after the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni stated that there was insufficient evidence linking him to the murder of the young girl, reports JacarandaFM.

Community members support Bokgabo Poo's parents' quest for justice

On Thursday, 10 August, community members came out in their numbers and marched alongside the little girl's parents, demanding that the police find and arrest her real killer.

According to eNCA, Poo went missing for a few days before her mutilated body was found. At the time of his arrest, Zikhali was out on bail for the alleged assault of a nine-year-old.

The community hopes the case will be reopened and the four-year-old's killer will be found.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Poo's emotional father, Irvin Ndlovu, said that hearing that Zikhali was acquitted was an unexplainable moment.

"It was an unexplainable moment. As much as I had some previous encounters with him, trying to attack him previously, I felt I could do the same this time around. But, it's not worth it because if the people we rely on do not find him guilty, then who am I," said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said attacking Zikhali would have probably led to a quick prison sentence for him. He added that he was very disappointed in the country's justice system.

South Africans react to Bokgabo Poo's killer being set free

@isaac_molwela said:

"The state must appeal the Bokgabo case. Or release the guy to the community of Sondela in Rustenburg."

@lulushezi said:

"NPA failed Bokgabo, ngeke."

@israelphiri said:

"Our justice system is one of our biggest problems. This one really stings."

@KwaSothole said:

"My heart breaks for this family ."

@FeliciaStruwig said:

"My heart breaks for this poor father and the family. This is just deeply disappointing."

@mkhulisimveli said:

"I honestly don’t know what this country is coming to. I hope Bokgabo’s family gets justice their own way."

Bokgabo Poo’s father says his daughter would be alive if not for South Africa’s failed justice system

Briefly News previously reported that Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s father believes that his daughter would still be alive if the country’s justice system were functioning. The little girl’s suspected killer is on R2000 bail for the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali violated his bail conditions when he went to Wattville, in Benoni, where Bokgabo went missing. The accused faces charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

Speaking to News24, Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, said if the law had worked properly, Zikhali would have still been behind bars. He said his daughter is lying in pieces while her suspected killer is being fed with tax money.

