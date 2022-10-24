Ntokozo Zikhali, the man charged with kidnapping and murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, appeared in court again on Monday, 24 October

Bokgabo's father was overcome with emotion during proceedings and weepingly asked for his daughter's missing remains

The accused has remained silent on the whereabouts of the four-year-old's missing body parts, preventing the family from laying Bokgabo to rest

BENONI - The father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was overcome with emotion again in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday, 24 October.

The man charged with raping, killing and mutilating his daughter appeared briefly in the dock, where the court heard that profiling had been concluded.

When the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali, was being escorted out of the packed courtroom, Bokgabo's dad broke down and pleaded with Zikhali to tell them where the four-year-old's remains were, TimeLIVE reported.

As family members consoled the father, the weeping man could repeatedly be heard saying he wanted to bury his daughter and again pleaded for any information about her missing remains.

Bokgabo Poo was last seen walking with a man who is allegedly Zikhali after being lured away from a five-year-old playmate at a Wattville park on 10 October.

A child's foot was discovered the next day in the yard of Tamboville resident Leah Khoza, followed by the discovery of a mutilated body a few metres away from Khoza's home, News24 reported.

DNA evidence confirmed that the body belonged to little Bokgabo Poo, and Zikhali was arrested for the child's murder and abduction.

The accused has been remanded in police custody, and the case has been postponed to 14 November.

South Africans react to Bokgabo's father's desperate pleas

South African hearts are breaking for the little girl's father, who wants answers.

Here are some comments:

@kamogel56416651 commented:

"This is heartbreaking. "

@Mazwi_Mnguni added:

"Man, this is sad."

@Gloriadc69 claimed:

"I feel his pain not being able to bury your baby is hard."

@Christi63110792 stated:

"This is sad, heartbreaking Bokgabo's father needs closure bathong, I feel him. He feels empty, and hopeless, the pain is too deep MZANZI. "

@LordSucculent posted:

"This is gut-wrenching…no parent should endure this...My heart goes out to this girl and her family… May they find comfort and peace."

