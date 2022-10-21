Bokgabo Poo's father, Irvin Ndlovu, was overcome with rage when he saw his daughter's alleged killer at the Benoni Magistrates Court. Pupils from two Mpumalanga schools were terrorised by alleged zama zamas who want several of their own released from police custody. Seven detainees at the Makhanda Correctional Facility escaped from prison using a hacksaw.

ATM attacks have increased by 11% in South Africa. A popular Free State doctor was kidnapped in front of his wife and daughters.

Criminals have been terrorising South Africans this week, and even children were not safe. Images: Simon Ngcobo/Linkedin, Blessings Ramaboda/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers

1. Bokgabo Poo’s dad attempts to attack 4-year-old’s alleged murderer in Benoni Magistrate’s Court

The Benoni Magistrates Court descended into madness on Monday, 17 October, when the father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo tried to attack his daughter's alleged murder.

Ivrin Ndlovu was so emotionally overcome with rage that he lunged over courtroom benches to get to the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali. Police managed to get ahold of the grieving father before he could reach the accused, TimesLIVE reported.

Ndlovu could be heard screaming, "you killed my daughter," as the police officers present in the court attempted to hold him back.

2. Alleged zama zamas terrorise 2 Mpumalanga schools demanding the release of illegal miners from police custody

A group of alleged zama zamas (illegal miners) terrorised two schools in protest against the arrest of a few of their own. A video of a group of men causing havoc at Wesselton Primary School in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, went viral on social media.

According to Blessings Ramoba, the men threatened pupils and teachers during their protest and demanded the release of Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Swati nationals from police custody.

In the video, school kids can be seen running away in terror. There are small fires from what seems to be burning tyres in the distance. The woman taking the video is heard saying she is also fearful and telling the pupils to run.

3. Escaped Makhanda prisoners freed themselves using a hacksaw, police apprehended 1 escapee

The seven prison escapees used a hacksaw to cut through the bars of their prison cell at the Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape to escape on Tuesday, 18 October.

Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa revealed the escape details during a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to TimesLIVE, Zimbabwean citizens Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane, and Simba Masinge are among those who have escaped. The group was found guilty of rhino poaching charges on September 30.

4. ATM attacks on the increase, jumped by 11% – stats show criminals prefer explosives over angle grinders

Criminals opt to use explosives rather than grinders to crack open ATMs throughout the country.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) found that more than 350 ATM attacks occurred last year. The stats show that in 70% of the recorded attacks in 2021, explosives were used, despite the chance of damaging cash being higher.

Sabric’s Annual Crime Stats 2021 report was published on Monday, 17 October and said angle grinders are the second most common break-in tool.

5. Free State doctor kidnapped in front of family, killed 2 days shy of his 63rd birthday

A well-known Free State doctor was kidnapped in front of his wife and two daughters on Monday, 17 October.

Dr Simon Ngcobo was later found dead next to his car in the town of Welkom.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the doctor's wife and two young daughters were attacked by the suspects when they arrived at their home in Doorn after a shopping trip.

