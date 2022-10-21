Two schools in Ermelo Mpumalanga were terrorised by alleged illegal miners who wanted the release of some of their own

A video of the wild protest was posted on social media; however, police say they are uncertain who is behind the protests

South Africans are furious that school kids were terrorised and are demanding action from law enforcement officials

ERMELO - A group of alleged zama zamas (illegal miners) terrorised two schools in protest against the arrest of a few of their own. A video of a group of men causing havoc at Wesselton Primary School in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, went viral on social media.

The police in Mpumalanga have confirmed that alleged zama zamas terrorised two schools on Tuesday, 18 October. Images: @BlessingsRamoba

According to Blessings Ramoba, the men threatened pupils and teachers during their protest and demanded the release of Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Swati nationals from police custody.

The video shows school kids running away in terror. There are small fires from what seems to be burning tyres in the distance. The woman taking the video is heard saying she is also fearful and telling the pupils to run.

According to TimesLIVE, the incident took place on Tuesday, 18 October. The Department of Education in Mpumalanga confirmed that the alleged illegal miners protested at another school, Reggie Masuku Secondary School.

The department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane explained that the police arrested a group of alleged miners last week and confiscated their vehicles. The men who were not arrested began terrorising the community and protesting these arrests.

However, the situation was calm on Wednesday, 19 October, when police officers were deployed to the schools.

“The department, working with the police, will continue to monitor the situation very closely and ensure that there is no repeat of such an incident,” Zwane added.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated that a case of public violence had been opened, but no arrests yet. The police had been monitoring the situation from Monday when the protests erupted, but things took a turn when protestors threw bricks at the cops.

Mohlala added that it is still unclear if the protestors are alleged illegal miners or community members, referencing radio interviews where two community members said police should release the alleged illegal miners.

“During radio interviews [on Monday and Tuesday], community members blamed the police for the protests. Police were criticised for arresting the illegal miners. The community said they would protest until the illegal miners were released,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala added one listener even threatened to burn down the local police station. The police will continue to monitor the situation.

South Africans react

@LungiYou said:

"Those who support these illegal immigrants must go to hell. We can't live like this in SA. These people hate South Africans with passion."

@motsamai247 said:

"This is just an example of how our law enforcement lost its mandate. It is not about foreign nationals but about us. All criminals must be arrested and face the law SA citizens or foreign nationals, black and white."

@Busha38467293 said:

"ANC, deal with your mess! Your insatiable greed is killing our children and killing South Africa."

@SRibons said:

"This can't be allowed to be happening to our kids. TF is wrong with people? Look at them running for their poor lives."

@BullionCzar said:

"I’ve repeatedly said one day, South Africans will be made refugees in their own country because of foreigners. Because our leaders have chosen to be diplomatic over being patriotic."

Illegal miners "caught red-handed", numerous weapons found including 15 AK47s in North West

In other news, Briefly News reported that Law enforcement officials are cracking down on illegal mining activities. On Monday, 10 October, 20 suspects who were "caught red-handed" were arrested by the hawks at a mine shaft in the North West.

During the raid, 15 AK 47 rifles, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5 rifle, ammunition, explosives, and money were seized. Hawks Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the operation is ongoing.

Before the raid, weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities ensued. Mogale said the possibility of more arrests and seizures could not be ruled out, according to TimesLIVE.

