A 32-year-old man from Durban was the victim of a senseless shooting on Monday, 17 October

The man was attacked by an unidentified gunman who opened fire on the man outside his Phoenix home

South Africans are frustrated by the level of crime in the country and are tired of being victims of lawlessness

PHEONIX - A 32-year-old man was terrorised by an armed assailant who opened fire on him outside his home in Phoenix on Monday, 17 October.

A Phoenix man was shot at by an unidentified gunman while driving out the driveway of his Durban home. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Startling CCTV footage shows an unidentified man exiting a silver BMW and shooting rounds at a man as he pulls out of his driveway.

The victim attempted to escape his assailant by reversing back into the driveway. However, the shooter entered the property and continued firing at the man, TimesLIVE reported.

According to SowetanLIVE, several of the victim's dogs charged toward the attacker while the homeowner attempted to escape by driving out of his yard. One of the dogs was dragged under the vehicle but luckily managed to flee.

The attacker fled the scene of the shooting in the getaway car.

While speaking to Briefly News, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the victim was shot outside his Pheonix home. Gwala added that a case of attempted murder was opened at the Phoenix police station. However, the motive behind the attack is still unknown at this stage.

Gwala added the victim was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, but there is no update on his condition.

South Africans react to Phoenix shooting

Mzansi is frustrated by the level of crime plaguing South Africa. Below are some comments:

@MarumoMashigo stated:

"Crime, crime and more crime... Equals to lawlessness and failure of the state to protect its poor citizens against criminal syndicates."

Lesego Maake added:

"Netflix must just have cameras above South Africa and make a movie, nje. This country is an award-winning movie, all genres combined."

@tshepo87 commented:

"A lawless country."

Wayne Hardy posed:

"This is the better life for all they speak of."

Bulelani Koko claimed:

"Something is seriously wrong in our country."

