The search for the missing body parts of slain Bokgabo Poo uncovered a startling discovery

A search party found a badly decomposing body floating in a dam not far from where Bokgabo went missing

Police have sent the body for DNA testing to uncover the identity, gender and race of the body

BENONI - As Bokgabo Poo's grieving family continues to search for answers on the whereabouts of the missing remains, community members have discovered another body.

The search for Bokgabo Poo's missing remains led to the discovery of a body floating in a dam. Image: @tee_yololwam/Twitter & Stock photo

Source: UGC

The corpse was found in a dam near Dalpak in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, 19 October, by a search party looking for Bokgabo Poo's remains. The body was seen floating in the Dalprk dam, which is near Wattville, the area where Bokgabo Poo went missing last Monday, 10 October.

According to News24, The community quickly alerted police after spotting the body in the dam. Police could not immediately identify the race or gender of the person because the body was badly decomposed.

The body was transported to the Springs mortuary, where DNA testing would be performed to determine the cause of death and the person's identity, race, age, and gender.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old's family have vowed not to rest until they find the missing parts of Bokgabo Poo. The little girl's stepfather, Johannes Sibiya, said the family is struggling to move forward. But, Sibiya promised that they would continue to pressure her alleged killer until the missing parts are found, SowetanLIVE reported.

The grieving family just wants an opportunity to lay their little girl to rest.

South Africans react to the discovery of another body

South Africans shared their distress over the shocking discovery on social media.

Here are some comments:

@maziyapresh pleaded:

"I hope justice will prevail pls "

@KesterWaterloo claimed:

"We live in a horror movie. Looking for a child's limbs, and you come across another dead person."

@QwinDido asked:

"Are there even any words left to say?‍♀️"

@brentsw3 added

"Life is cheap in sunny SA..."

@_FentseM commented:

"We live in a cruel country that is so unsafe for kids. "

@_Kgomotso_M said:

"The news in SA always triggers my question about why people still reproduce and bring children into this ugly world."

Bokgabo Poo’s murder accused eerily called himself Harry Potter and was always surrounded by children

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the man accused of killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was a familiar face in the community of Wattville.

The family said they did not know Ntokozo Zikhali, but a community member claimed that the murder accused was often seen milling about the neighbourhood with a school bag full of sweets and kids in tow.

According to TimesLIVE, Zikhali named himself after the beloved children's book character, Harry potter. Community members also add that the alleged murderer was often surrounded by children who liked him, as he allegedly offered money and sweets.

