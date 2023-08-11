Former President Jacob Zuma was all smiles after his short stint at the Estcourt prison on Friday

Msholozi's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, shared a short clip of the joyful celebration of his freedom

Zuma's supporters were equally as happy and stated that Zuma should thank President Cyril Ramaphosa

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma is a very happy man after he was officially declared free on Friday, 11 August.

Jacob Zuma celebrated his freedom in a short clip posted by his daughter, Duduzile. Images: Foto24 & DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Zuma handed himself over at the Estcourt Correctional Service Facility at 6am, where he was readmitted as a prisoner. But with fate on his side, Msholozi was out of prison in less than two hours, all thanks to a special remission process.

Duduzile Zuma shares a video clip of Zuma celebrating his freedom

Zuma's daughter shared a happy video clip of her and her father celebrating his release on the social media app X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the video, Zuma and his daughter were all smiles and laughs as he gleefully said:

"Free at last."

Zuma was ordered to return to prison to complete the remainder of his 15-month sentence after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that his medical parole release was unlawful and invalid.

The former president was among over 9000 inmates released on special remission due to overcrowding.

Jacob Zuma's family happy he did not have to spend another day in jail

Zuma's brother was also delighted that Msholozi was not sent to prison again. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Khanya said the government did the right thing by releasing Zuma.

He stated that Zuma's reincarnation would have led to chaos. In 2021, Zuma's arrest and imprisonment led to weeks of violence, looting and destruction of property.

Many of Zuma's supporters could not accept that the former president was sent to jail.

South Africans share their thoughts on Zuma's freedom

@moruno179 said:

"I'm so happy shem."

@kasibcnews said:

"Congratulations We See You #MakeAfricaGreat"

@CedriqueM said:

"Nxamalala is in high spirits. Good to watch."

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

"Buy Ramaphosa an expensive wine and cigar to say thank you. I hope you will stop Ramaphosa's private prosecution nonsense now. Oh, I almost forgot Lamola. naye send him a thank you message."

@SthembelaM said:

"The Helen Suzman Foundation will go to court! "

AfriForum accuses DCS of giving Jacob Zuma special treatment after ex-president’s release on special remission

Briefly News previously reported that AfriForum is riled up after former President Jacob Zuma was released from the Estcourt prison only hours after he handed himself over to the authorities.

The civil rights organisation has accused the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) of treating Jacob Zuma with kid gloves and affording him special treatment so soon after he returned to prison.

On Friday, 11 August, the DCS announced that Zuma and over 9000 other prisoners would be released from jail on special remission, News24 reported.

