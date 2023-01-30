Ayanda Thabethe has taken to Twitter to reveal that the results of her MBA are coming out today

The mother of one who couldn’t keep calm said the long wait for the results was making her nervous

Social media users reacted to the post by telling the star that they were sure she was going to come out top

Ayanda Thabethe has always been a goal-getter. The star had a busy year last year, juggling her businesses, motherhood and school.

Ayanda Thabeth revealed that she is excited about her first-year MBA results. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The mother of one recently took to her Twitter page to reveal that her first-year MBA results are finally coming out and she couldn’t keep calm.

Ayanda Thabethe can’t wait for her first-year MBA results

We all know waiting for results to come out is a nerve-racking experience. Popular South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe couldn’t handle the anxiety. The star announced on her social media pages that her first-year MBA results are due and she can’t wait to see how she performed. She wrote:

“My first-year MBA results are coming out today… the nerves are ending me!!!”

Ayanda Thabethe’s fans react to the post

It was all love and positivity in the comments section as Ayanda's fans assured her that she had done well. Many said they were praying for the star.

@itskgaogelo wrote:

“Praying for the best Hebrews 11:1 ❤️”

@Refiloe_Reelo commented:

"I am sure you did great ❤️”

