The Major League DJz will host their Balcony Mix Sessions at the annual Durban July, joined by Oscar Mbo, Distruction Boyz, Kabza De Small, Culoe De Song, Kelvin Momo, and Sun El Musician

Event organiser Junior Lavie highlighted the unique experience of the Balcony Mix Sessions, blending music, entertainment, and African dance elements

Lavie emphasised the event's dynamic fusion of local and African influences, promising an unforgettable celebration

The Major League DJz are among the many big names set to perform at the annual Durban July this year. The popular duo will be hosting their Balcony Mix Sessions.

Major League DJz are among the stars to perform at the Durban July. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz to host Balcony Mix Sessions

Mzansi music lovers will be spoilt for choice at the much-awaited Durban July. The Major League DJz are ready to hit the stage.

The stars will be joined by other musicians including Oscar Mbo, Distruction Boyz, Kabza De Small, Culoe De Song, Kelvin Momo, and Sun El Musician at the Berea Rovers in Durban on 7 July.

Event organiser Junior Lavie shares more details

Speaking to TimesLIVE, popular event organiser Junior Lavie said the event is going to be one for the books and partygoers should not miss it.

Shedding more light on the Major League DJz's highly anticipated Balcony Mix Sessions, Lavie said this event stands out by offering a unique experience to partygoers through blending music, entertainment, and core African dance music elements that capture the essence of Durban July.

"This event distinguishes itself by curating a unique experience. It is a medley of music, entertainment and core African dance music cultural nuances that reflect the spirit of Durban July. It offers a dynamic fusion of local and African influences, creating an unforgettable celebration."

Hip Hop star Saso Ngcobo set to host his first-ever Durban July marquee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that with the excitement building up to the highly-anticipated annual Durban July, former Dream Team member Saso Ngcobo shared some exciting news about his new venture at the high fashion race day.

The late slain rapper AKA's close friend Saso Ngcobo has made headlines on social media once again after his baby mama left him for a man with a Lamborghini.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News