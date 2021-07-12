The Covid-19 pandemic has made it hard for a lot of things to take place but the Vodacom Durban July has taken initiative to turn it into a virtual experience. Maps Maponyane had a sit down with Briefly News, speaking about how Mzansi can deal with the "new normal".

The Durban July has to be a virtual experience this time around because of Covid-19 regulations. The government has advised people to stay at home and stay safe to curb the spread of the virus.

Maps Maponyane is part of the experience and spoke to Briefly News about the "new normal" of having to attend events virtually, instead of having the full-on red carpet experience that everyone knows and loves.

Maps thinks that it is unfortunate that the experience can't be the same as usual but still wants people to enjoy the experience.

Maps Maponyane sat down with Briefly News and discussed his thoughts on virtual experiences during the pandemic. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

"It's unfortunate that we can't experience it in person and be at the Vodacom Durban July and feel an atmosphere and the energy that comes with it. I think it's amazing though that they've been able to create an experience that everyone can interact with from the comfort of their homes," he said.

When speaking about how life has been since the virus came to South Africa, Maps opened up about what he thinks will be the next steps as the country adjusts.

"It's difficult but for now we have to adapt. We have to make the most of it and stay sane through it all otherwise we're all just going to lose our minds a little bit," said Maps.

The media personality also gave some advice on how to deal with the "lockdown blues" which a lot of people have been having. Especially after being moved to level 4.

"First and foremost try and figure out a way to stay motivated and find a way to do things that you really enjoy, like cooking, going for a run and going for walks with family," he told Briefly News.

Maps has his own burger joint called Buns Out and also highlighted the challenges he's been facing with trying to keep a restaurant open during a hard lockdown. He knows that it's easier said than done but is encouraging people to keep doing the things that they love.

