Media personality Pearl Thusi recently went viral after another video clip of her doing her thing behind the decks

Looking at the responses from a new video shared by gossip page @MDNnewss, people are starting to warm up to her

Pearl Thusi is a jack of all trades, she is an actress, TV presenter, model, businesswoman, and host and has now transitioned to DJing

Ever since reintroducing herself as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has received some nasty responses from people online. However, a recent video of Mama Panther working her magic has received some positive responses.

Pearl Thusi's epic mix behind the decks goes viral

The South African star had people buzzing with her recent viral performance. In a trending video clip, Pearl Thusi's Amapiano mix at a packed establishment had the crowd roaring in approval.

When you think of one celebrity who is a jack of all trades, Pearl Thusi comes to mind. Thusi is an actress popularity known for her role on Queen Sono, a TV presenter who made an impact on our small screens, a model, a businesswoman, and a host. The star has decided to test the waters in the DJing world and is doing pretty well.

Popular X (formerly Twitter) gossip page @MDNnewss posted the video of Pearl doing her thing behind the decks.

Mzansi responds to viral Pearl Thusi clip

Ever since she introduced herself in the DJing industry, Pearl Thusi has been trolled online. However, judging by the responses in the current video, people are starting to warm up to her.

thapelo_M said:

"Pearl is securing the bag."

@UrbanStreetZA stated:

"I don't think she's doing it for the money, hey."

@Homcy_Lin gushed:

"Wow, this is amazing."

@gathseni_malema added:

"She is trying shame, I am impressed."

Pearl Thusi's age a trending topic on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi turned 36 this year, and her age became a trending topic.

Netizens celebrated her birthday and expressed admiration for Mama Panther and her enduring beauty, ignoring the trolls who always slammed Pearl for doing her thing.

