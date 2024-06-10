A young woman shopping at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre searched for McDonald's on the info board and heavily butchered the spelling

The content creator spelt out the restaurant phonetically instead of typing out the actual spelling

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share their confusion, which turned into laughter

A woman confused herself and netizens when she misspelt McDonald's. Images: @lungile_yende

Source: TikTok

A woman visiting Menlyn Park Shopping Centre butchered the spelling of McDonald's when she typed the name on the digital information board.

Content creator Lungi De Ville took to her TikTok account (@lungile_yende) and uploaded a video of herself, for laughs, punching the name on the information board to find out where in the mall the restaurant is. With her back facing the camera, Lungi typed the following letters to spell McDonald's: MEKTONALTA.

After no results appeared on the screen, Lungi turned around in confusion.

She captioned her post:

"Baddies when asked to spell."

Watch the comical video below:

Spelling has internet users laughing

The viral video had many people flooding the comment section with confusion, followed by laughter.

@jadaxlouw0 shared with the online community:

"I had to come to the comments to realise what homegirl was looking for."

@cleombali wrote in the comments:

"The fact that I was able to read that scares me."

After realising what Lungi meant, @kwakhanyahair_ laughed and wrote:

"Took me a second."

@deshy19 jokingly agreed with the way Lungi spelt the name of the restaurant:

"That's the spelling."

Man proposes to girlfriend with McDonald's burger

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who came up with an adorable way to ask his girlfriend to marry him by asking her with a McDonald's burger.

@theecayleriam03 took to her TikTok account and posted a picture of the adorable moment. The genius man who knows how his girlfriend loves food decided to put the ring in a burger. He opened it for his woman, and tada, there it was.

The online community reacted to the post, with many social media users showering the couple with congratulatory messages and wishing them well for their future.

Source: Briefly News