A woman seated on the passenger's side of a car used a karaoke mic to check an Isuzu driver

She shared that she was teasing colleagues when she shouted for the mystery driver to use their indicator and move out of the way

People in the comment section laughed at the video and found her pronunciation of Isuzu peculiar

A woman using a karaoke mic to comment on an Isuzu motorist's driving skills cracked internet users up, especially her pronunciation of the car brand.

Sitting in the passenger's seat, @refizer took to TikTok to share a video holding the mic to comment on an Isuzu driver off-camera.

The TikTokker did not seem to be on a residential street or national road, as in the background of the video, she passes a few parked trucks in front of a factory-like building. She also clarified that she was teasing her colleagues in the yard of her workplace.

As she is driven, @refizer shouts into the mic:

"Isuzu, can you put your indicator on? Isuzu, I need to drive. White Isuzu driving in front of me, can you move out of the way, please?"

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users crack up in the comments

@refizer's issues with the supposed driver in front of her garnered close to two million views. Some people found the woman yelling into the mic at the driver hilarious. On the other hand, social media users also laughed at and commented on how @refizer pronounced Isuzu.

@sylvi8122 shared how they would use the mic:

"I think I need it at night when I hear something suspicious. I will scream and call the neighbours."

@bongi.yana laughed and commented:

"One day, this mic will get someone in trouble."

@warine.00 shared a few running emojis to represent themselves and said:

"Me running to Google to search how to pronounce Isuzu."

@user8257707610171 also commented on the woman's pronunciation and said:

"At first, I thought Isuzu was the name of a person."

Teacher complains about marking with a karaoke mic

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a South African educator who shared a funny TikTok video complaining about the tedious task of marking exam papers.

Exhausted by the daunting and time-consuming task, @babymesh1 grabbed his Mr Price karaoke microphone and complained that marking would be his death. The video amused many netizens who responded with funny comments. Other teachers also expressed similar sentiments in the comment section.

