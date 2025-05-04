Nasreddine Nabi was spotted angry after being asked if he's the right man for Kaizer Chiefs' job after his team's loss to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

“Normally, I wouldn’t answer the questions, but I’ll answer. I don’t think you are the right man to decide whether I’m staying or not,” Nabi said, as quoted by FARPost.

“My role and why I’m here is clear; everyone knows that this is a process, and in terms of process, we can’t expect immediate results.

“You’re a professional journalist, and you know I came here for the process. We spoke in my first press conference [at Chiefs]. I told you guys that this is a transition season, and you’ll understand if you’re professional.

“If you are professional, you wouldn’t ask me why I’m staying here when the results are bad. It’s either you are professional or you are not.”

“Don’t provoke me because I’m not a younger coach, and I have a lot of experience,” added the former Yanga and AS FAR coach.

“Talk about tactics and process, but I’m not nervous, and I told my assistant coach that I wasn’t going to answer this question.

“If you are professional, you should know there is a process. I respect all the journalists, but don’t provoke me. I’m not nervous, I’m only nervous because I lost, not nervous about your questions.”

