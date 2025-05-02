Bill Gates’ daughter went on a podcast to chat about her life and highlighted her struggles of being raised by rich parents

People were amazed by her transparency as she tried to explain the hardships of being raised by successful billionaires

Social media users discussed the topic further in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok post

Bill Gates and Melinda’s daughter opened up about the dark side of being raised by wealthy parents.

Phoebe shared what it was like being raised by one of the wealthiest men in the world.

Most understood where she was coming from, but others could not look past her fortune.

Bill Gates’ daughter shares dark side of childhood

Phoebe Gates, Bill Gates and Melinda’s daughter opened up on a popular American podcast, Call Her Daddy, about the dark side of being her dad’s daughter. The youngster articulated herself well as she remained transparent about her feelings on the topic.

She mentioned the pressure of having one of the most wealthiest and famous men being her parent and the attention it comes with. It was difficult for Phoebe to make a name for herself without being stuck in the shadows of her accomplished parents.

Although she highlighted her difficulties, she was also aware of her undeniable privilege:

“It was tough, but I didn’t have to fight for a scholarship and college. I knew my college was going to be paid for. I had incredible opportunities because of my parents. If I didn’t have my parents as my rocks, I wouldn’t have been able to have these incredible opportunities.”

Because of her fortune, Phoebe had to learn how to separate leeches from her real friends. Growing up, she would overshare just to be relatable to the average person and not come across as a figment of her parents.

Bill Gates’ daughter opens up about life

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 978 comments:

@Greyes said:

“The transparency and self-awareness on the level of who her parents are is refreshing.”

@Senoritasmiles pointed out:

“Phoebe is self-aware because Melinda is her mom.”

@🌊 commented:

“I love how she is recognising her privilege, she seems super grateful.”

@Dr Amara wondered:

“If my dad was Bill Gates, why do I need to make a name for myself? We already have a name.”

@Gregor breathed:

“Finally, a balanced perception.”

@JMC shared:

“If I was a billionaire's daughter, he way I would use all my privilege to save people.”

@aslan asked:

“Why do people think you need to carve your own path?”

@Alfie (Aust female) said:

“She’s refreshingly real. Other privileged kids should see this.”

