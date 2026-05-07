“She’ll Be Okay”: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen Breaks Down in Tears Over Loss of Facebook Account
South African content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen broke down in tears during a Facebook Live session after losing her 3-million-follower account. The popular creator addressed her followers directly, explaining how the page she built from scratch was suddenly taken away.
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Fans had reportedly warned her many times that her flashy earnings posts would one day cost her. Makhi had made a habit of sharing her payout screenshots regularly, with some exceeding R98,000 at a time. Her followers watched the money roll in, but many repeatedly told her to keep the big numbers to herself. She never did, and now she is paying the price.
The account did not disappear quietly. Many of her fans believe a wave of mass reports from jealous viewers triggered the ban.
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But some people in the comments are not buying the jealousy narrative. A growing number of followers believe Facebook pulled the account deliberately to avoid paying out what it owed her. The more she earned, the bigger a liability she became to the platform.
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Her supporters say the timing is suspicious and that this was not an accident. For a creator earning that kind of money consistently, losing an account of that size hits hard, both emotionally and financially. Makhi built something real, and in one moment, it was gone.
See the X post below:
Mzansi weighs in on the situation
@Mmalenyalo_ commented:
“I never believed it was hackers. It was the organisation. These people don’t want to pay people. So you tell me Mark team can’t see she’s hacked and give her the account back?”
@madam_speaker2 said:
“She’ll be okay, we will follow her again to 3 million.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za