Amor Vittone, the wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, took herself on a solo date a few days after her son took her on a date in South Africa

The late Springboks star's wife is a popular figure on social media and get huge engagements anytime she post

Netizens gush over Vittone's beauty after she posted a picture from her solo date online

The wife of late Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone, has been in the new lately due to her activeness on social media.

The Springboks star passed on in 2017, after battling with a motor neurone disease. Amor paid tribute to him on his death anniversary last month and she's doing well since her husband passed on.

Westhuizen and Vittone had two kids before the South African rugby star passed on with his firstborn, Jordan, taking his footsteps of his father by being involved in sports, but he took a different career path by being a footballer.

Late Joost van der Westhuizen’s wife, Amor Vittone, goes on a solo date in South Africa. Photo: Jamie McDonald and Amor Vittone.

Source: UGC

Amor Vittone goes on solo date

Amor Vittone earlier posted how her son Jordan took her on a dinner date at the Wakame Poke Bar in South Africa last month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She decided to go on a solo date over the weekend, and she shared a picture of hers on her social media page.

Late Joost's wife was spotted having a good time in the picture she shared, captioned it with 'Hello Friday … 😎'.

The post made by Vittone sparked different reactions from her followers and fans in the comment section.

Amor Vittone enjoys he lone time on a solo date ahead of last weekend. Photo: officialamorvittone.

Source: Facebook

Most of the comments from her fans where wishes about having a good weekend while some were also admiring her beauty.

Fans gush over Amor Vittone's beauty on social media

Franciska Isaacs said:

"Beautiful lady...enjoy your weekend❤️❤️."

Cathleen Kriel wrote:

"Beautiful Amor . Enjoy your weekend❤️❤️❤️."

Lorraine van Zyl commented:

"Wow.!!! You Are Looking Absolutely Beautiful & Gorgeous. One Amazing Woman. SIMPLY THE BEST EVER.!!"

Thamsanqa Haughton reacted:

"Yassss my bestie! I love everything about you... followed your life story and even taught your kids at Calibre... we once had a conversation over the phone but you won't remember lol.. anyway.."

Dirk Vermeulen implied:

"Enjoy life you only live once Amor Vittone😘"

Marie-Louise Ball shared:

"It looks so fabulous just the right way to start a weekend. May you have a fabulous weekend. 🥂"

Veronika Bock responded:

"Enjoy the day and weekend Amor Vittone sparkling as always."

Nico Louw added:

"How do they say here with us in the Namaqualand "Well, let him fall where he wants" well done."

Dawid J van Deventer said:

"It looks really beautiful."

Danica Adams Champion wrote:

"Beautiful picture of you Amor."

Late Joost van Der Westhuizen’s daughter marks 19th birthday

Briefly News also reported that Joost van Der Westhuizen’s daughter, Kylie, celebrated her 19th birthday eight years after her father's passing.

Joost's wife, Amor Vittone, posted several pictures of Kylie and accompanied it with a lovely message as the caption to celebrate her daughter a few days ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News