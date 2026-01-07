A local content creator shared that she had discovered that an expensive outfit at Zara was cheaper at another retail store

The discovery irritated her, and she wondered whether the two companies used the same supplier

Internet users expressed their thoughts on why the two-piece outfit was found at both stores

A woman named Abbi Palombo shared that she was shocked when she found out that an outfit she had bought from Zara was also found at Pick n Pay at a much affordable price. She couldn't believe the price difference for what looked to be the same item.

Abbi took to her TikTok account on 3 January 2026, stating that it was rare for her to shop at Zara due to its high prices. Nevertheless, she went ahead and bought a two-piece top and skirt for R2 068. After posting a picture of the outfit on her Instagram Story, Abbi received a reply from her friend, who shared that she had a similar outfit she bought from Pick n Pay. A screenshot of the outfit showed that it was R259.99.

An upset Abbi said:

"I can't find one difference. I've spent so much money on this set because I absolutely loved it, and now there's a cheaper option. I think that's what irritated me the most. Do they have the same supplier? I cannot believe the price difference."

Similar outfit topic sparks online conversation

Several people shared their theories and similar scenarios relating to Abbi's situation.

@nomcebo_h shared their opinion:

"I wonder if the fabric composition is the same. If the Zara one is 100% cotton, it may justify the price, since natural fabrics are more expensive. If they are both polyester, then they are a rip-off!"

@hh241409 wrote under the post:

"I would have sleepless nights. I'm so sorry."

@chaoticwallflower claimed in the comments:

"When I lived in Spain, I quickly realised that Zara is their Pick n Pay Clothing. We’re paying for the export."

@officiallyzeezee told the online community:

"Girl, I’m upset on your behalf! Let me run to Pick n Pay."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Abbi's account below:

