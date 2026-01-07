“I Can’t Find One Difference”: Woman Regrets Purchase After Seeing Similar, Affordable Outfit
- A local content creator shared that she had discovered that an expensive outfit at Zara was cheaper at another retail store
- The discovery irritated her, and she wondered whether the two companies used the same supplier
- Internet users expressed their thoughts on why the two-piece outfit was found at both stores
A woman named Abbi Palombo shared that she was shocked when she found out that an outfit she had bought from Zara was also found at Pick n Pay at a much affordable price. She couldn't believe the price difference for what looked to be the same item.
Abbi took to her TikTok account on 3 January 2026, stating that it was rare for her to shop at Zara due to its high prices. Nevertheless, she went ahead and bought a two-piece top and skirt for R2 068. After posting a picture of the outfit on her Instagram Story, Abbi received a reply from her friend, who shared that she had a similar outfit she bought from Pick n Pay. A screenshot of the outfit showed that it was R259.99.
An upset Abbi said:
"I can't find one difference. I've spent so much money on this set because I absolutely loved it, and now there's a cheaper option. I think that's what irritated me the most. Do they have the same supplier? I cannot believe the price difference."
Similar outfit topic sparks online conversation
Several people shared their theories and similar scenarios relating to Abbi's situation.
@nomcebo_h shared their opinion:
"I wonder if the fabric composition is the same. If the Zara one is 100% cotton, it may justify the price, since natural fabrics are more expensive. If they are both polyester, then they are a rip-off!"
@hh241409 wrote under the post:
"I would have sleepless nights. I'm so sorry."
@chaoticwallflower claimed in the comments:
"When I lived in Spain, I quickly realised that Zara is their Pick n Pay Clothing. We’re paying for the export."
@officiallyzeezee told the online community:
"Girl, I’m upset on your behalf! Let me run to Pick n Pay."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Abbi's account below:
