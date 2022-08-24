Nigerian-British author, Toni Tone has taken to Twitter to open up about why she has decided not to have kids at this point in her life

The stunner noted that when one has children, many sacrifices have to be made, with the beaut not willing to give up her social life just yet

The 33-year-old concluded by saying that she wants to live her life to the fullest before having little ones

Popular Nigerian-British author, Toni Tone has taken to Twitter to open up about why she’s decided to have kids later in life.

Toni Tone says she wants kids later in life. Image: t0nit0ne /Instagram

The I Wish I Knew This Earlier: Lessons on Love bestselling writer said that she wants to enjoy being selfish and live her life to the fullest before bringing little ones into the world.

The beaut noted that having kids requires sacrificing many things, and before she decides to have babies, she wants to enjoy things like working, travelling, and socialising on her own terms.

Toni emphasised that while she knows parents do have lives of their own, she feels they cannot enjoy socialising all the time because of their little ones.

The 33-year-old’s post read:

“The fact you can’t be selfish when you have kids is why I’m being as selfish as I can be now, whether it comes to travelling, socialising, or working. Kids don’t stop all that stuff, but you certainly can’t do it all the same way, so I’m making the most of it now.”

Some social media peeps agreed with the gorgeous woman’s sentiments, with others stating that they never want children:

@carolfm26 said:

“I lived my life and still feel I wish I lived more before kids, but it's just at the beginning of their little lives. As they grow, you get to take back pieces of yourself until you are your whole version again.”

@Simdre18 added:

“Not can't be selfish, shouldn't be selfish. Have some ‘parents’ who are still living their best lives while the child is lacking.”

@Serendipity_Swe wrote:

“I've been taking care of others and myself my whole life. I can't fathom the idea of having a mini version of me that I need and must take care of. I was burnt out at 10, so no kids of my own.”

