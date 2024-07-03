A Mzansi mom went viral on TikTok after lamenting about dealing with issues at work

In the clip, @kganyagatso__t showed herself crying while driving and said she'd had 17 mental breakdowns at work

Her video struck a chord with many people who responded with their own hardships experienced in the workplace

A woman shared an emotional post about having mental breakdowns at work. Image: @kganyagatso_t

A woman went viral on TikTok after opening up about having 17 mental breakdowns at work.

Woman cries in car after work

TikTok user @kganyagatso__t posted a video of herself crying uncontrollably while driving.

In the post, she revealed that she had been dealing with personal issues at work and was on the verge of giving up but was holding on for her children.

"But because I don't want my kids to write on their WhatsApp statuses: "Sbwl Hot Wings", I will continue to endure this journey until God settles my life for the better! As long as I cry while getting paid ‍♀️,"@kganyagatso__ wrote in her caption.

Woman's pain touches SA

The video and @kganyagatso__'s pain resonated with many netizens as they responded with comforting words. Others shared their personal work struggles.

Lani felt the woman's pain:

"I was always like this at work, and one time my abusive boss told me I couldn't keep on crying at work as it was a place of work."

Mokgadi Service seoka also had work stress:

"Phephisa sesi. I had a one-on-one today for poor performance. That time I'm giving it my all, but I guess it's not enough. I bowed nna."

pebbles09 commented:

"I always say the labour department needs to hire a psychologist so that we can vent out and people, not bully us."

Fifi.cooper said:

"At least you are driving. Thina we cry walking."

MaLindah needed a new job:

"Ngicela ningfunela umsebenz mina bafethu akukho mnandi (Guys, please help me find a job, it is not nice)."

