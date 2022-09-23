A video of a lady overcome with emotion at her workplace has been circulating on the social media streets

The footage posted on TikTok, shows the young employee wiping her tears and revealing that she had to find a corner to cry in at the job she prayed for

Judging by the many comments, a lot of South African peeps could identify with her working world struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Toxic or unhealthy work environments breed unrest, competition, low morale, constant stressors, negativity, sickness, high turnover, and even bullying. One lady knows this all too well after taking to social media to post a video of herself crying as a result of a job.

A lady emotionally overwhelmed at her new job got Mzansi talking about unhealthy work environments. Image: @scenes_with_pal/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video posted by TikTok user @scenes_with_pal shows her wiping her teary eyes with a tissue, along with a sad caption that reads:

“Finding a little corner to cry at the job I fasted and prayed for.”

According to user @scenes_with_pal that had been the third time that week that she had an emotional breakdown at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video has gained over 1.3 million views as well as scores of comments from many social media users who seem to sympathise and relate to the young woman’s struggles.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

user1562695584970 responded:

“Happened to me. I quit a couple of months ago. The lesson I’ve learned is to be extremely specific about the details of the job when fasting & praying.”

Tsakane Christa said:

“Guys yazi imisebenzi izosibulala .”

Pridemsweli replied:

“Sikhala sibaningi . Work on your exit plan sthandwa .”

Kiki Mhlungwane commented:

“Mine mangfika ngiyadanduluka ngkhale ngitsi Jehova ngiyabonga angifundzanga kodwa i have a good job good salary .”

Thandazorh Mapumulo wrote:

“I would leave work crying and skip it the next day avoiding falling into depression I always tell ppl when praying for a job also pray for a healthy.”

JosieM said:

“Now ask God to remove any obstacles at work, o tla bona boholo ba thapelo.”

Valtjies commented:

“Been there. The only thing that is helping me now is praying.”

Woman opens up about considering quitting her job, says stress is too much to carry on

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a toxic work environment, employees are stressed, communication is limited, blame culture is rife, and people are rewarded (tacitly or explicitly) for unethical, harmful, or nasty attitudes and actions.

One online user, @Ayanda_mthatha, took to social media to share that she is struggling to cope at her current job and is considering unemployment rather than going on.

She captioned her Twitter post:

“I'm thinking of joining the unemployed team, I really can't anymore, I'm taking tension and headache tablets as [I'm] typing this.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News