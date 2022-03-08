A local woman named Ayanda took to social media to share that she can no longer cope at her current job

She shared that she is considering joining the unemployed team and is suffering from tension headaches

While some told her to persevere, others could sympathise with her work-related dilemmas and offered support

In a toxic work environment, employees are stressed, communication is limited, blame culture is rife, and people are rewarded (tacitly or explicitly) for unethical, harmful, or nasty attitudes and actions.

A woman shared that she is struggling to cope with the stress at her current job. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One online user, @Ayanda_mthatha, took to social media to share that she is struggling to cope at her current job and is considering unemployment rather than going on. She captioned her Twitter post:

“I'm thinking of joining the unemployed team, I really can't any more, I'm taking tension and headache tablets as [I'm] typing this.”

She did not disclose details why she is considering the resignation. Her online friends offered support and advice in response to her post:

@MoragSwan said:

"Be grateful you have a job. Something many South Africans will never have."

@simplymilai replied:

“You’ll never understand until you’ve walked a day in their shoes. My dad’s former company caused him to have serious health issues until he left. Two colleagues had strokes, one survived. Sometimes you have to let it go to save your life. It’s not about being ungrateful.”

@BlackAn65843366 commented:

“Don't resign. Let them fire you. Stay home and take care of yourself, go to work when you feel better. You only resign when you find work, UIF doesn't pay for resignation.”

@Mzulu__ shared:

“This is me, I am tired.”

