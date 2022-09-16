Another academically successful woman has obtained her qualification, bagging a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

The young lady looked so excited in the photos she posted on Twitter, kitted out in her graduation gear, looking like a flame

Many tweeps commended the young lady’s success and wished her well on the new chapter of her life as a qualified hun

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One beautiful woman is excited about landing a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, commemorating her big personal milestone online.

The qualified hun is excited to start her journey as an artisan. Image: @leratochante.

Source: Twitter

The babe, who completed her qualification at Nkangala TVET College, expressed how overjoyed she is to be undertaking the field of artisanship.

Twitter user @leratochante’s post read:

“I'm now a qualified artisan.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The young lady’s post was flooded with comments, with many tweeps sending warm messages of congratulations.

Others were curious about the woman’s course, with the stunner kindly responding to all queries from interested netizens.

In one of the comments, the graduate also noted that she is excited to start her professional journey as an artisan.

Let’s have a look at the post and see what some Saffas had to say about the newly minted electrical engineer:

@_jaymah_ is happy that more women are taking on the field:

“Fellow artisan. Congratulations.”

@lnkambule91 advised the hun about where she could look for possible job opportunities:

“Tell your friends that there's a Facebook page called ‘GOVCareers’ that is sharing real job opportunities.”

@BrotherTheoBT1 sweetly said:

“I pray that you get a job very soon.”

@Mrniceguy61773 is also ready to become qualified:

“Please plug me with the institution, I want to learn boilermaker skills.”

@JordanRSA6 left her a sweet message:

“Congratulations, all the best.”

@Thabani34138357 is inspired:

“Siyabonga, congrats.”

Stunning mom-of-1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online, sets fire to social media

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about a gorgeous young momma who is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online. Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform. The babe received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News