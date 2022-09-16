One young lady is a true example of brains and beauty co-existing, and celebrated becoming a registered nurse after graduating from Howard University

Twitter user, @kvym__ looked super excited about her achievement in the pics she posted on social media

Many people congratulated her achievement, with others, who are currently studying nursing, noting that she inspires them

A gorgeous woman is proving that she is the full package with beauty and brains, with the lovely lady celebrating becoming a registered nurse after graduating from the prestigious Howard University.

The young lady is happy with her nursing school grades from Howard University. Image: @kvym.

Source: Twitter

The young babe looked pretty as she commemorated the amazing milestone on social media, wearing pink scrubs and looking as radiant as ever.

Earlier in the year, Twitter user, @kvym__ posted about nearing the completion of her studies, with the beautiful woman updating peeps about the developments in her career in her latest post.

Naturally, tweeps who have been following the young hun’s journey were impressed with her stellar academic achievement.

The intelligent woman’s post received a lot of love online and has already gotten over 55 000 likes.

Let’s peek at the inspiring post and see what some social media users had to say about the babe’s big win:

@obi_okenwa tried shooting his shot:

“It was at this moment that I realised I had several ailments that require intensive medical care.”

@Kellycole234 is inspired to continue her studies:

“I was having the worst day today in nursing school, and as soon as I come on Twitter, this is the second post on my timeline. I believe it’s a sign from God.”

@w4ffl3s offered some helpful words of wisdom:

“Take it one day at a time and remember to be kind to yourself. You'll make it through!”

