A video of a confused gogo receiving a call from a lady who claims to work at a funeral parlour has been circulating online

The viral footage shows the gogo shocked to learn that she is the winner of a coffin in a mysterious competition

Her reaction to the strange news was both hilarious and entertaining, leaving Mzansi netizens amused

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a gogo getting the shock of her life after receiving a call about winning a casket has gone viral and left many Mzansi peeps with belly aches from laughter.

An elderly lady couldn't believe she won an entire coffin after receiving an unexpected phone call. Image: INGWE LIVE Media Production/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The footage was posted on Facebook by INGWE LIVE Media Production and shows the gogo answering the phone and listening carefully as the lady on the other line proceeds to introduce herself from a funeral parlour.

The lady proceeds to tell the gogo that she has won a casket and would like to know how it can be delivered to her.

The gogo, evidently shocked to learn the news, shouts in confusion:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ibhokisi lokufa? (as in a burial coffin?)”

She continues to respond in utter dismay and asks the lady whether she is serious that her company wants to deliver a casket to her house.

The gogo goes on to ask what she could have possibly entered to win such a prize, to which the lady explains that her cellphone number was selected at random as part of the competition.

The gogo stands up to go and inform her brothers of the shocking news before the funny video ends.

South Africans were amused by the gogo’s traumatised reaction with many commenting on how priceless it was.

Sibusiso Mkandawire Sbuda remarked:

“This video made my night shame .”

Nomkhosi Nhlapo replied:

“That silent “we we we we we we” sends me she’s never heard such in her existence .”

Syandah Makhanya commented:

“Manje uhlekani ngoba yithi okumele sihleke.”

Nhlanhlenhle Slindile Mshengu said:

“Esesukuma eyobikela obhuti.”

Elihle Santino Ngcaweni wrote:

“This just made me miss my gran. A response she would most def give to this.”

Nomthandazo Phumerh Ndlovu responded:

“Lokufaaaa!ninghlolela ubaba esafa!.”

Little girl pays beautiful tribute to her granny at funeral in emotional video, Mzansi in their feels

In another story, Briefly News reported on a talented little girl who made a big impression among many Mzansi peeps recently after sharing a heartfelt message at her late grandmother’s funeral.

In a video shared on Facebook, Ibanathi Mpungose is handed over the microphone by the MC and proceeds to greet the attendees. The girl explains how much she loved and appreciated her granny who played a very big role in her life.

Ibanathi then goes on to sing one of her gogo’s favourite gospel songs as the rest of the audience joins in praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News