A Johannesburg woman was doing her Christmas shopping when she realised she had lost her cell phone

A man named Reggie offered to help and she called her number from his cell phone and was able to locate her device at a nearby taxi rank

South Africans were delighted she was reunited with her phone and praised the two strangers who came to her aid

A bookkeeper is over the moon after her cell phone was returned to her by two kind strangers. Image: Getty & Dee Miss'd/ Facebook

Source: Getty Images

A bookkeeper from Johannesburg was showered with festive cheer after two strangers helped her locate her cell phone after she left it in a store.

The woman took to social media via the ImStaying Facebook page to thank the two people and added that she was unbelievably grateful.

Dee Miss'd details how the saga went down while she was shopping in Cambridge in Randburg.

“I totally forgot my phone at the till only to realise when I was packing my groceries in the car. I rushed back to the till operator to see if she had seen my phone, stayers, my phone was gone.”

She said a man named Reggie gave her his phone to use.

“He said let’s call the phone to see if anyone picks up. In my mind I knew my phone was gone. We called, the lady who had my phone and said I meet her at the taxi rank. I met Mama MaKhumalo and she gave me my phone. I am the happiest person now.”

Social media users praised the stranger for their kindness.

Cheryl Charmaine Deacon said:

“Bless them both! So happy for you. A phone can be replaced, but not all your photos, special chats, saved information etc. This is just wonderful.”

Denise Mourats reacted:

“God bless them. Thanks for sharing.”

Anna Brummer said:

“Nice story. Thanks for sharing.”

Suzie Naudé commented:

“Hope this makes you believe all the good, positive stories! There are more, kind, helpful, friendly people in this beautiful country, than bad people.”

Hleziphi Zondo said:

“That's wow.”

The grateful woman ended off a post in a heartfelt manner.

"South Africa needs plenty more people like you."

Source: Briefly.co.za