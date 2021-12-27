Briefly News posed an interesting question on social media asking men what qualities they look for in a woman

SA men wasted no time to give their feedback on the post and the responses were funny, interesting and insightful

Social media users reacted to the post and a lengthy comment from one particular Mzansi man has over 80 reactions on the post

The topic of dating, or rather Mjolo as Mzansi likes to put it, is one that always has the people talking. Briefly News took to Facebook to ask men what it is they look for in a woman. The responses are both eye-opening and hilarious.

Many users replied with their preferred qualities and character traits when it comes to choosing a bae.

Rampa Tshepiso’s reply has attracted high engagement with his comment sitting at 82 reactions, understandably so as he listed quite a number of specific characteristics he looks for a woman:

Here are more of Mzansi users’ reactions and answers on the fun Facebook post:

Tlou Naledi reacted:

Loyalty respect love natural beauty

Molefi Mothupi commented:

“Good character that's all.”

Remoratile Losabe responded:

“I thought my person will say something.”

Masego Molefe Rakuba said:

“All those who said loyalty, respect, loving, caring ,good character, hardworking - good luck to you guys wish u all de best. To bo good looks, good in bed, cars, house, bank card etc. ke bo half fela.”

Nkululeko Mazibuko replied:

“Personality speaks volumes.”

Kenneth Thami

Maturity, decency, independence, brainy, some sense of humour, sociable, neat and God fearing.

Patala Leon Makhotla

“Hard working and driven to succeed. She must be down to earth as well.”

Constance Lesole

“These souls are confused shem because even if they do find the kind of women that possess all the qualities they have mentioned, they will still cheat with one of the opposite qualities isono shem.”

Michael Friday said:

“Finally admin you ask a question with sense. She must have a good heart with brains that can make us build an empire for our future grandchildren.”

Thabiso Moatlhodi reacted:

“Respect because where there is respect there is love.”

Xolani Manzini commented:

“She must pay her own bills and have respect. She must love that is all I need. All other qualities comes naturally if she loves you.”

Jay Jay responded:

“Someone who knows what they want and is consistent.”

Relationship poll reveals what Mzansi women want in a potential mate

Briefly News previously reported on what women really want in a new relationship poll.

Facebook users had a lot to say when quizzed about the qualities they look for in a man.

Johannah Ramufhi said:

“Imperfect like me whom we build each other. Full of respect, Love, caring, Neat, the one who communicate things do not grudge or reminding me of my mistake that has already been handled or discussed. Who knows how to budget. Good smelling.”

