A man was captured eating a leisurely meal at a local hangout spot in his neighbourhood

The guy was chilling with his friends in a video that has social media users amused after it was shared on TikTok

Social media users applauded his creativity, saying in December no one has time to waste on proper meals

A young man shared a video of a guy enjoying bread at a groove. Image: @sbarareecky

Source: TikTok

A kasi gent shared a groovist's hilarious approach to dining while out with friends, reminding Mzansi peeps of the December' no time to waste' spirit.

The groovist's video was shared on TikTok under the handle @sbarareecky, reaching many views and sparking lively conversations in the comments.

When hunger strikes while having fun

In the video, the man can be seen sitting with a group outside what looks like a township tavern, carrying a loaf of unsliced bread in one hand and a tub of margarine in the other. He casually breaks off a piece of the bread and dips it directly into the margarine before biting.

SA finds the clip entertaining

The man's groove meal entertained many social media users. Some commented on how relatable the scene was, while others shared that it was a lighthearted reminder of the joy in simple pleasures, especially during South Africa's festive season.

User @DevotedInRealityTV commented:

"December clips are always funny. Sekukude ukuyodla ekhaya🤣🤣(is it far to eat home)."

User @Siphosethu added:

"Yoh! reminds me of this one friend my brother had. He would carry a shaft in when he came to my brother hang out, randomly take out his lunch, and eat while playing video games the entire day 😭."

User @luterrence1 commented:

"December, we eat breakfast at the tavern 😂😂."

User @Jujunkomo16 shared:

"Yes my brother, we don't have time, it's December."

User @onlymimz added:

"No plans of going back home 😂😂."

User @Brightson Marumo said:

"Let's just take a moment and acknowledge how fresh that bread looks.

