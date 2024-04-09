A man left South African online users envious after he showed off how he grooved without alcohol

The guy shared a TikTok video where he was seen dancing his heart out at the club, enjoying snacks instead of alcohol

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how he was able to have a once time without booze

A man enjoyed snacks instead of booze at groove. Images: @thabiso_lavish

A man shared a TikTok video of himself in a club eating snacks instead of drinking alcohol like his peers.

In a clip uploaded by @thabiso_lavish, he can be seen dancing to upbeat music at a club, having the time of his life. However, instead of drinking alcohol like many of the people at the club, the man is seen with a bottle of energy drink and a bar of chocolate.

The gent seemed unbothered by it all as he was enjoying himself like the rest of the people who were in the club, drinking alcohol.

Man eats snacks instead of alcohol at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the man who didn't drink booze at the groove

The video garnered over 38 likes, with many online users laughing at him and some feeling envious.

@ice commented:

"Mina nawe siyafana." (You are like me)

@MinnieNkurle Phungul felt envious:

"Mina mele ngihambe nawe ke kogroova yazo." (I must go with you to the groove)

@nokwazi said:

"People don't understand Kuba mnandi kanjani noma ungaphuzi ." (People don't understand how nice it is at grovve when you don't drink)

@Jacob Sjava Kganakga adored:

"Sober groovists let's gather here."

@Thutsiiee Sibiya❤️❤️ shared:

"I have a friend who drinks energy drinks and he'll be drunk more than us who drink alcohol ."

@✨Patience✨ was happy:

"Found my people!!! "

@Mpumi Madliwa related:

"This is me and people think you can't enjoy things without alcohol but the way we’re happy ngakhona."

