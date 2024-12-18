A young South African woman succumbed to social media trolls who recently claimed she was poor

She posted a video of a house tour to give haters on social media a close look at her living condition

Supportive netizens rallied behind her and said she doesn't have to prove herself to a bunch of strangers

A woman went on social media to prove she was not poor. Image: @faith.thato

Source: TikTok

Social media is not for the faint-hearted. A youngster from Kwena Moloto in Limpopo decided to take matters into her own hands.

Woman flexes her beautiful home

She faced down trolls claiming she was poor by giving them a real look into her life with a house tour.

The TikTokker @faith.thato shared a clip displaying the interior and exterior of her home. The tour included a peek at the lovely neighbourhood, and she confidently declared her house the nicest in the area.

"There's no one as disrespectful as you people from TikTok. You are saying it's poverty at my home. You don't know what poverty is, let me show you this house."

Her bold move quickly captured attention, racking up over half a million views in less than 24 hours.

Tips to deal with social media trolls

The best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them. Don't engage, as they thrive on attention and responding can escalate the situation. Another way is to block trolls, and that prevents them from seeing your content and vice versa.

Watch the video below:

Supportive comments from South African people flooded in, praising her beautiful house.

See some reactions below:

@TumiPowerhouse mentioned:

"No comment can ever make me take a video of my house to prove anything. 💔"

@$hefw_kaygee stated:

"I’m gonna start commenting poverty so we get house tours."

@SarahMashaakgomo commented:

"One thing about social media is you will explain yourself to a bunch of strangers that will forget about you when they scroll down. 😭😭😭"

@Gomo said:

"You really didn't have to."

@TshegoNkadimeng mentioned:

"It’s not poverty, not even close. But you didn’t have to really.

@MolokoSenya

"TikTok is a monitoring spirit app now you gave satan the plans of your parents. 🥺 I don't know what they said to you previously but you don't owe anyone any explanation. 😭"

@Fentse posted:

"Suspect needed an excuse to post their beautiful home. 😔"

@leratomaseogane3 added:

"I hate social media😭. Now you must do all that to prove the opinions of those who don't have half of what you have wrong. You are blessed."

