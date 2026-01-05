Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has miraculously woken from an induced coma after a severe meningitis diagnosis

Martyn is in good spirits, responding well to treatment, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support from fans and the cricket community

The 54-year-old legendary batsman, who starred in 67 Tests and the 2003 World Cup final, continues his recovery in hospital under medical supervision

A legendary former Australian cricketer, Damien Martyn, who was placed in an induced coma on 27 December 2025, has miraculously woken up and is recovering from meningitis.

The 54-year-old played international cricket between 1992 and 2006, featuring in 67 Test matches and appearing in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final.

His family released a statement on Sunday, 4 January 2026, with former teammate Adam Gilchrist adding:

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours."

"Martyn has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma, to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle," the statement continued, noting that "he is now able to talk."

How is Damian Martyn's progress?

Gilchrist also described Martyn’s progress as encouraging and positive, with the likelihood of him being moved out of the intensive care unit increasing in the coming days. Both Gilchrist and Martyn’s family expressed their gratitude to the Gold Coast University Hospital staff, who have provided exceptional care to the former Aussie batsman.

Martyn will remain in hospital to continue his treatment, but his recovery so far has been described as “miraculous.” He is in good spirits and deeply touched by the support he has received. His wife, Amanda, added that the “love, goodwill, and care” from fans have played a significant role in his recovery.

Damien Martyn: Career highlights and legacy

A celebrated batsman, Martyn was a key figure in Steve Waugh’s dominant Australian side, scoring 13 Test centuries and maintaining an impressive average of 46.37. He was part of the squad that won the 2003 ODI World Cup, famously scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India, forming a match-winning partnership with Ricky Ponting.

Martyn retired from international cricket during the 2006 Ashes series and has largely stayed out of the public eye since. His career spanned several eras of South African cricket, facing post-apartheid legends such as Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes, Shaun Pollock, and Allan Donald in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

