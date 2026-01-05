Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis enjoyed quality time with family over the festive season after a challenging year in the Octagon

The South African fighter is focused on improving his wrestling and reclaiming his middleweight title in 2026

Du Plessis thanked fans for their support and shared an uplifting New Year message, signalling his determination for a strong comeback

Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shared heartwarming family moments captured during the festive season. Du Plessis, who lost his middleweight title in August 2025 to Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev, took time off in December to unwind with his family.

Dricus Du Plessis on stage during the UFC 319 press conference at Radius Chicago on August 14, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Image:Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Source: Getty Images

It was a year of mixed fortunes for the South African fighter. He started 2025 with a significant victory over Sean Strickland in February, a win that reinforced his dominance and kept the championship title in South Africa. That victory also earned him a lucrative payday. Unfortunately, his unbeaten record was broken in August by Chimaev, who dominated the fight in a one-sided performance.

Since that loss, Du Plessis has been focused on reclaiming his belt. He has intensified his training, with a particular emphasis on improving his wrestling skills, which were exposed during the August fight.

Dricus du Plessis enjoys family time

In a holiday post shared on 2 January on Instagram, Du Plessis celebrated spending quality time with his family after several years without a proper festive break. He also thanked his fans for their support throughout the year and wished them a happy new year, signing off with a message about returning to work and reclaiming his title.

"It's been a couple of years since I had some time off with family over the holidays, and I'm so grateful I could do this year. But now it's back to work, and I can't wait to own 2026. Thank you for all the love and support, and happy New Year. Let's get it."

Fans, friends, and loved ones flooded his post with supportive comments:

@death:

"Relaxing with family is always wonderful. We will be champions again in 2026."

@gfgm:

"Happy New Year, champ."

@euginie:

"Happy New Year, champ. Massive inspiration, you will come back stronger."

@jash:

"2026, we are back, baby."

@jwgmma:

"Happy New Year, Dricus, my favourite middleweight comes back next year."

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa and Khamzat Chimaev of Russia face off during the UFC 319 press conference at Radius Chicago on August 14, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Source: Getty Images

Focused on reclaiming the UFC middleweight title in 2026

Du Plessis’s coach, Morne Visser, confirmed that the fighter would not rush into another bout. The focus remains on refining the skills that Chimaev exploited, particularly grappling and takedown defence.

Over the years, he has consistently faced elite competition in the middleweight division, defeating former champions Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Strickland twice. These wins have cemented his status as one of the premier middleweights of his generation.

In an interview with Betway South Africa in August 2025, Du Plessis described Adesanya as the best opponent he has ever faced. While his next opponent is yet to be officially announced, expectations are high that Du Plessis could face another top-five middleweight contender as he aims to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship in 2026.

