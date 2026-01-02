Cassper Nyovest enjoyed some quality time with his daughter, and the sweet moment was caught on camera

The rapper recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Pulane Mojaki, who shared the snapshot of their new addition resting peacefully beside her dad during a nap

The birth marks a joyous conclusion to a monumental year for the rapper, coming just weeks after his historic Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, where he first shared the news of their growing family with thousands of cheering fans

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cassper Nyovest enjoyed quality time with his daughter. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African rap mogul Cassper Nyovest enjoyed some daddy-daughter time with his newborn, and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, shared the moment with the world.

Just days after announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Mufasa and Pulane appear enthralled by their baby girl that the rapper couldn't help but stare as she took a nap.

Taking to her Instagram page on New Year's Eve, 31 December 2025, the Phoolos ushered in the new year with a simple yet peaceful family moment.

Pulane captured her husband and daughter in bed, with the newborn covered in a plush pink blanket, seemingly taking a nap while her dad lay beside her, silently admiring her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"NYE with mine."

She played the song I Get to Love You by Mysha Didi in the background, a choice that added a layer of profound emotion to the moment, as the lyrics speak to the sacred promise of a lifelong commitment and the gratitude found in a love that feels like a dream come true.

The song mirrors the couple's journey from childhood friends to a married couple with a newborn daughter, while the moment helps fans see them not as celebrities but as parents in a quiet and peaceful moment with their child.

And while Cassper already has a son, Khotso, from his relationship with Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, fans have taken notice of his "new era," where he's more grounded, spiritual, and family-oriented.

See the rapper's picture with his daughter below.

Cassper Nyovest’s wife, Pulane Mojaki, captured a sweet daddy-daughter moment between the rapper and his newborn. Image: pulane_phoolo

Source: Instagram

Pulane Mojaki reveals her pet name from Cassper Nyovest

In being a loving dad to his daughter, Mufasa is also a doting husband and never misses the opportunity to put a smile on his wife's face.

In the era of casual flings and meaningless situationships, Pulane revealed that her husband is a "real lover" by sharing what he calls her behind closed doors.

"Nothing compares to being called 'My love' by the love of your life."

Pulane jokingly questioned whether her husband, real name Refiloe Phoolo, might have used a love potion on her, as she finds herself even more smitten by him.

This comes after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and it's clear that their love story has only just begun.

Kelvin Momo pictured with rumoured new girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Kelvin Momo and the woman he's apparently dating.

Just a year after his break up with Babalwa M, fans were heartbroken by the news of Momo moving on and the chapter of his iconic collaborations with his ex coming to a close.

Source: Briefly News