Veteran South African open-water swimmer John Flanigan, 80, has died following a kayaking incident off the Cape Town coastline, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the swimming community

Flanigan recently made history by completing the demanding Robben Island to Blouberg swim, becoming the oldest swimmer to finish the iconic ocean crossing

Rescue teams responded swiftly after reports of a capsized kayak offshore of Bloubergstrand, but efforts to save the respected athlete were unsuccessful

Legendary South African open-water swimmer John Flanigan died over the weekend following a tragic kayaking accident off Bloubergstrand in Cape Town.

South African iconic swimmer John Flanigan died on Saturday, 31 January 2026, after a kayaking accident.

Flanigan, 80, made history in January 2026 when he became the oldest swimmer to complete the iconic 7.5km Robben Island to Blouberg open-water swim, an achievement that earned him nationwide recognition within the South African swimming community.

NSRI responds to kayaking incident off Bloubergstrand

According to a statement from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Flanigan was found unresponsive on a stand-up paddleboard by other swimmers on Saturday, 31 January, moments before rescue crews arrived at the scene.

The NSRI said its rescue craft reached the paddleboard and a group of swimmers, where Flanigan was taken on board and CPR was immediately initiated. The craft later came ashore at Small Bay in Bloubergstrand, where NSRI medics continued resuscitation efforts alongside paramedics.

Despite prolonged attempts to revive him, Flanigan was declared dead at the scene. The South African Police Service attended the incident, and the body was handed over to the police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

The NSRI added that Flanigan had been paddling his sea kayak during his usual morning session and had gone out to greet a group of swimmers. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed that members had earlier spotted an unmanned, capsized kayak drifting offshore of Bloubergstrand. Upon reaching the area, rescue teams discovered Flanigan unresponsive in the water and immediately commenced emergency procedures.

Lambinon said it appeared that the highly respected veteran swimmer had been kayaking offshore when the incident occurred and was assisted by a stand-up paddleboarder and swimmers he had paddled out to greet during their regular morning swim.

John Flagin was a local community hero, alongside his wife, who helped grow Topaz Swim Buddies.

John Flanigan remembered for historic swim

Beyond his personal achievements, Flanigan was widely regarded as a pillar of the open-water swimming community. Alongside his wife, he helped grow Topaz Swim Buddies. This local ocean-swimming group became a supportive and inclusive network for swimmers of all ages, transforming daily cold-water swims into a strong community movement.

