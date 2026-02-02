South Africa Mourns Death of Veteran Open-Water Swimmer John Flanigan, 80, in Kayaking Accident
- Veteran South African open-water swimmer John Flanigan, 80, has died following a kayaking incident off the Cape Town coastline, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the swimming community
- Flanigan recently made history by completing the demanding Robben Island to Blouberg swim, becoming the oldest swimmer to finish the iconic ocean crossing
- Rescue teams responded swiftly after reports of a capsized kayak offshore of Bloubergstrand, but efforts to save the respected athlete were unsuccessful
Legendary South African open-water swimmer John Flanigan died over the weekend following a tragic kayaking accident off Bloubergstrand in Cape Town.
Flanigan, 80, made history in January 2026 when he became the oldest swimmer to complete the iconic 7.5km Robben Island to Blouberg open-water swim, an achievement that earned him nationwide recognition within the South African swimming community.
NSRI responds to kayaking incident off Bloubergstrand
According to a statement from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Flanigan was found unresponsive on a stand-up paddleboard by other swimmers on Saturday, 31 January, moments before rescue crews arrived at the scene.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The NSRI said its rescue craft reached the paddleboard and a group of swimmers, where Flanigan was taken on board and CPR was immediately initiated. The craft later came ashore at Small Bay in Bloubergstrand, where NSRI medics continued resuscitation efforts alongside paramedics.
Despite prolonged attempts to revive him, Flanigan was declared dead at the scene. The South African Police Service attended the incident, and the body was handed over to the police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.
The NSRI added that Flanigan had been paddling his sea kayak during his usual morning session and had gone out to greet a group of swimmers. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed that members had earlier spotted an unmanned, capsized kayak drifting offshore of Bloubergstrand. Upon reaching the area, rescue teams discovered Flanigan unresponsive in the water and immediately commenced emergency procedures.
Lambinon said it appeared that the highly respected veteran swimmer had been kayaking offshore when the incident occurred and was assisted by a stand-up paddleboarder and swimmers he had paddled out to greet during their regular morning swim.
John Flanigan remembered for historic swim
Beyond his personal achievements, Flanigan was widely regarded as a pillar of the open-water swimming community. Alongside his wife, he helped grow Topaz Swim Buddies. This local ocean-swimming group became a supportive and inclusive network for swimmers of all ages, transforming daily cold-water swims into a strong community movement.
In recent months, South African sport has been shaken by several tragic deaths. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders arrived.
The rugby community has also recently mourned the deaths of flanker Sive Tshaka and former referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.
Springs rugby community mourns honorary president
Briefly News previously reported that the Springs rugby community has been plunged into mourning following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president, Boeta Moodie.
The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in Springs’ central business district.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.