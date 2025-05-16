Shebeshxt’s cheating scandal intensified after leaked audios surfaced, revealing a heated phone exchange between his longtime girlfriend Kholofelo and his reportedly pregnant side chick

The leaked audios sparked strong social media reactions, with many condemning Shebeshxt for betraying his baby mama, especially after their recent loss

Relationship experts advise couples facing public infidelity allegations to communicate privately and maintain unity, warning that poor communication often fuels emotional disconnect and infidelity

Weeh! It looks like Shebeshxt's cheating scandal is getting messier by the day. The star charted social media trends after several reporters revealed that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend with a high school student.

Shebeshxt’s girlfriend and alleged side chick allegedly exchanged blows over the phone. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's baby mama and side chick

Shebeshxt is trending for all the wrong reasons again, at least this time, there were no fans slapped at gigs. The star was recently called out after evidence that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, was shared online. Per the details, the Ambulance hitmaker has been hitting it off with 17-year-old Madesh, and rumour has it that she is carrying Shebe's unborn child.

A few days after Shebe's cheating scandal went viral, a page with the handle @BuzzLifenews shocked fans with alleged leaked audios of Shebe's main chick, Kholofelo, and his reportedly pregnant side chick, in a heated verbal exchange over the phone. The post read:

"Shebeshxt's wife Kholofelo and 17-year-old side chick Madesh go at each other on a leaked phone call."

Fans react to Shebeshxt's women's alleged fight

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the allegations. Many blasted Shebe for cheating on his baby mama after losing their daughter recently.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"After everything…. Men will always choose themselves."

@LimpopoDaddy commented:

"Shebe should up his game and cheat with abo Thuli Phongolo this is disappointing, that's the real reason the wife is crying and I understand her!"

@MoloiNoks wrote:

"Amadoda awasithandi serious, umbulalele ingane manje uyafeba😭😭😭"

@BRA_MATHIBELA added:

"How many times should we tell women to stop coming to social media about their partners' infidelity? It will fuel the pain more because they'll laugh and rub more salt on the wound."

Relationship experts weigh in on cheating allegations

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about how couples in the public eye can deal with cheating allegations, whether true or false. She said:

"Navigating public scrutiny requires unity and discretion. In my experience, as shared in Uncomplicated Love, it’s important for the couple to first align privately, discussing the allegations candidly and honestly with each other. Public responses should reflect a united front, focusing on protecting each other’s dignity. Whether the allegations are true or false, it is crucial to maintain healthy boundaries with external influences and not let public opinion dictate the course of the relationship."

Relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, also spoke about common communication issues that lead to infidelity. She noted:

"Poor communication is a significant factor in infidelity. Issues such as unresolved conflicts, emotional disconnect, lack of intimacy and unmet needs can lead a partner to seek emotional or physical fulfilment outside their relationship.

"Avoiding difficult conversations and poor communication can weaken the emotional bond between partners. When couples don't openly discuss their needs, desires, or grievances, resentment builds, and this creates an emotional disconnect that can lead to infidelity."

SA reacts to Shebeshxt's cheating scandal. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News