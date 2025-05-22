Controversial singer Shebeshxt has reacted to the cheating scandal he is embroiled in and made some claims about the woman in question

Shebeshxt, who has been with his girlfriend and baby mama, Kholofelo, for a long time now, was accused of impregnating another woman

In a video, he said that the woman accusing him of fathering her unborn child was looking to sell to him; however, there is a photo of them together, debunking this claim

Shebeshxt has made some bold claims about his alleged side chick. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Controversial Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has broken his silence regarding the cheating scandal he was embroiled in. Earlier this week, Shebeshxt was accused of cheating on his baby mama, Kholofelo, with a younger girl.

Shebeshxt breaks silence on cheating scandal

X blog page @MDNnewss reshared a video of the Twerka singer addressing a woman named Madesh, who said he is the father of her unborn baby. Madesh is also allegedly a high school learner.

Shebeshxt claimed that the lady apparently wanted to "sell" to him, but he refused her "services." He claimed that this was the reason she falsified claims of them being in a relationship. In the video, he encouraged her to reveal who the father of her child is, because it is not him.

However, there is an incriminating picture of Shebeshxt and the said girl, and he appears shirtless, and they are lying in bed. Addressing the photo, Shebeshxt said he is known for not wearing his shirt, and several people can attest to this. He stated that this is not evidence of them being an item.

Watch the video below:

Kholofelo denies scolding Madesh

There was a leaked voice call where Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo, and Madesh went at each other. However, Kholofelo denied this and said she would never compromise her morals and values by engaging in such. The video was posted on Facebook.

"I would never stoop that low. I know myself, I know my worth."

Mzansi drags Shebeshxt for lying

Netizens are not buying Shebeshxt's explanation and are urging him to speak out.

@TheGBrown1 argued:

"But he is in bed with the girl."

@IsaacMbongela asked:

"Yhoo! This violence, Shebeshxt is married, right?"

@BotziMarcus claimed:

"So he normally appears shirtless in bed with other women. Okay we understand!"

@Siboniso861221 laughed:

"This man is the master when it comes to denying things."

More troubles follow Shebeshxt

The Ambulance singer is in more trouble with the law. After a video of him threatening a man with a panga went viral, there were calls for him to get cancelled.

Now, he is expected to appear in court over the 2022 attempted murder trial. Shebeshxt will appear at the Lebowakgomo Regional Court this week.

Mzansi is eager to see how Shebeshxt's violent ways will play out as he is notorious for threatening, assaulting and shooting at his fans.

Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa over Twerka

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt called out DJ Maphorisa over their collaboration, Twerka.

Shebeshxt has demanded to know what happened to his share of the royalties from the 2024 song.

