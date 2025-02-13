Tyla secured an endorsement deal with international clothing brand Nike and the Tygers congratulated her

Despite her fitting the brand, many people felt as though Shebeshxt would be a better fit than the Water singer

Both the stars trended on social media, with people taking Shebeshxt's side, while others took Tyla's

Tyla was pit against Shebeshxt following her Nike deal. Image: Philip Maeta/Gilbert Carrasquillo

Social media is a mess following Tyla's epic endorsement deal with Nike. One Shebeshxt fan ignited a debate after stating that he deserves the partnership more.

Tyla vs Shebeshxt: Who deserves the Nike deal

Tyla Seethal signed an endorsement deal with the international clothing and activewear brand, Nike. She has showcased the Air Max model and the Air Max Dn8, in the States.

Nike spoke in excitement over her collaboration and even praised the brand for being diverse.

Although she fits the brand, some people felt as though Shebeshxt would be a better fit.

Tyla's Nike deal sparked a debate. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Mzansi debates between Tyla and Shebeshxt

A heated debate ensued on whether Tyla is the right fit for the brand, as opposed to Shebeshxt.

@Paballo_maseko_ asked:

"Yall really believe in your right minds that Shebe was supposed to get the Nike endorsement deal instead of Tyla? A Limpopo star vs an international star. La gafa?"

@Nkabiikazii claimed:

"Shebe is more deserving; he has been the one to generate higher sales for Nike in the past years."

@jaybug1313 laughed:

"Guys you have to be internationally appealing to be endorsed by Nike 😐 Stop this they should have given Shebe."

@McSeel012 clarified:

"Tyla is bigger than Shebe. Tyla makes more revenue than Shebe. Tyla is more disciplined than Shebe. Brands are not crazy. They choose wisely."

@JustLebz argued:

"A good point, his influence is even noticeable on how youngins in Limpopo style their Nike drip like Shebe would….Nike should look into their sales numbers in Limpopo to verify your point ekse."

