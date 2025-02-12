Grammy Award-winning musician Tyla Seethal signed an endorsement deal with Nike

Tyla spoke about the Nike deal and hinted at the prospect of designing a custom sneaker

Mzansi weighed in with several netizens suggesting Shebeshxt and Kharishma also deserved the deal

Tyla spoke about her Nike endorsement deal and teased a possible collaboration. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Our girl Tyla stays winning! It turns out that the daring exclusive outfit Tyla wore at the 2025 Super Bowl was a subtle announcement of her new endorsement deal with Nike.

Apart from her Super Bowl outfit, the Water musician also debuted a new colourway of Nike’s newest Air Max model, the Air Max Dn8, in New Orleans.

Tyla speaks on her Nike deal and teases custom sneaker

The Grammy Award winner is over the moon after landing an endorsement deal with the global activewear brand.

In an exclusive interview with Nike, Tyla explained how much the endorsement deal means to her. She heaped praise on the sportswear brand saying:

“I mean, I’m a Nike girl. I love the brand. Nike isn’t just athletic clothes, it’s fashion. I really like that because when I wear Nike, it doesn’t feel like I'm just putting on a shoe or shirt. You feel fly wearing it. All the collabs, vintage Nike, it’s always been something that I gravitated toward. I also love how diverse Nike is.”

Tyla also teased the possibility of working with Nike on a custom sneaker.

“I’m really excited to work together, not only to wear the clothes but to hopefully create something with the team too. Maybe a Tyla shoe? That would be fire,” she said.

The Air Max Dn8 Tyla wore to the 2025 Super Bowl. Image: nicekicks

Mzansi weighs in on Tyla's endorsement deal with Nike

After @nicekicks took to its X (formerly Twitter) account and shared news that Tyla and Nike had put pen to paper on an endorsement deal, netizens filled the comment section with reactions. Curious netizens asked how much Tyla received from Nike as part of the deal. Others felt that fellow musicians Kharishma and Shebeshxt were more deserving of the deal than Tyla. Here are some of the reactions:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

“Well done, Tyla, I hope the collab is affordable for her target market.”

@SemwayoSr asked:

"how much was she paid"

@MTDO_THE_GIANT:

“They are probably wondering why the sales in South Africa went up they thought it's because of her and it's cause of ShebeShxt. Hope my boy bags one soon too.”

@Koen_Leo remarked:

“Shebe and Karishma also deserve it. I bet they'll even get tattoos without you asking.”

@Thiba_mowe said:

“Good for her. But I can't help but think of Shebe and Kharisma when I see Nike.”

@PK_TheAuthentic said:

“She's living the coloureds dream😭”

@Thato_MCC expressed:

“Great move by Nike! Makhalad a rata sportswear blind.”

@uKhanyisile_M asked:

“Some of the responses to this tweet are so embarrassing. Comparing a global artist to local artists???”

@JuiceTebogo:

“She doesn't even wear Nike better than Lekompo artists.”

