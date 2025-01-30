Tyla dominates both music and fashion, making waves with her bold style choices at major events

Tyla stole the show at the Met Gala in a sandy dress, stunned in a mint green Versace gown at the Grammys, and nailed the wet look in a Di Petsa gown at the GQ Awards

Tyla also turned heads in a colourful Area dress at the MTV VMAs and flaunted her curves in a maxi Versace gown at the BET Awards

Take a look at Tyla's 5 red carpet looks that turned heads. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP and Mike Coppola

Not only is Tyla dominating the airwaves with her music, but the South African-born Grammy winner has also brought a fresh perspective on fashion that has made an impact on social media.

As the singer celebrates her 23rd birthday, Briefly News looks at some of her best looks over the years.

Tyla stealing the show at the Met Gala

Tyla first stole the show with her fashion when she attended her first-ever Met Gala. The Water hitmaker trended on social media when she rocked a jaw-dropping sandy dress, honouring 'The Garden of Time' theme.

Tyla's Met Gala look. Image: Jamie McCarthy

Tyla stuns at the Grammy Awards

Tyla did not come to play at the last Grammy Awards. The star who walked away with the Grammy for Best African Music Performance set the red carpet on fire with her stunning mint green Versace gown that featured sheer and cut-out panels.

Tyla stunned at the Grammy Awards. Image: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Tyla nails the wet look at the GQ event

Move over Kim K, Tyla is the new queen of the wet look. The Mzansi singer ate and left no crumbs when she attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a Di Petsa gown that looked like it was dripping off her body.

Tyla ate the wet look at the GQ event. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tyla serves a colourful look at the MTV Video Music Awards

Tyla might have made headlines for asking for her MTV Award to be held but she also stole the show with the colourful Area dress she rocked to the event.

Tyla showed a little skin with this dress. Image: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Tyla shows off her curves at the 2024 Bet Awards

Tyla loves showing off a little asking with her outfits. the star flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a maxi Versace gown at the 2024 BET Awards.

Tyla oozed elegance at the Bet Awards. Image: Kevin Winter

Tyla rocks her natural hair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla showed up at her Pretoria concert in a stunning outfit and hairstyle that turned heads among fans. Social media users praised the singer for embracing her natural hair.

Grammy Award-winning star Tyla is still the talk of the town after delivering a showstopping performance during her much-awaited Pretoria concert. The show was hosted by the talented media personalities Moozlie and Kat Sinivasan.

