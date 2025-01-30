Tyla’s Best Red Carpet Looks That Turned Heads Worldwide: From the Met Gala to the Grammys
- Tyla dominates both music and fashion, making waves with her bold style choices at major events
- Tyla stole the show at the Met Gala in a sandy dress, stunned in a mint green Versace gown at the Grammys, and nailed the wet look in a Di Petsa gown at the GQ Awards
- Tyla also turned heads in a colourful Area dress at the MTV VMAs and flaunted her curves in a maxi Versace gown at the BET Awards
Not only is Tyla dominating the airwaves with her music, but the South African-born Grammy winner has also brought a fresh perspective on fashion that has made an impact on social media.
As the singer celebrates her 23rd birthday, Briefly News looks at some of her best looks over the years.
Tyla stealing the show at the Met Gala
Tyla first stole the show with her fashion when she attended her first-ever Met Gala. The Water hitmaker trended on social media when she rocked a jaw-dropping sandy dress, honouring 'The Garden of Time' theme.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Tyla stuns at the Grammy Awards
Tyla did not come to play at the last Grammy Awards. The star who walked away with the Grammy for Best African Music Performance set the red carpet on fire with her stunning mint green Versace gown that featured sheer and cut-out panels.
Tyla nails the wet look at the GQ event
Move over Kim K, Tyla is the new queen of the wet look. The Mzansi singer ate and left no crumbs when she attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a Di Petsa gown that looked like it was dripping off her body.
Tyla serves a colourful look at the MTV Video Music Awards
Tyla might have made headlines for asking for her MTV Award to be held but she also stole the show with the colourful Area dress she rocked to the event.
Tyla reportedly joins Miriam Makeba as second female African artist with 2 Billboard Hot 100 entries
Tyla shows off her curves at the 2024 Bet Awards
Tyla loves showing off a little asking with her outfits. the star flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a maxi Versace gown at the 2024 BET Awards.
Tyla rocks her natural hair
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla showed up at her Pretoria concert in a stunning outfit and hairstyle that turned heads among fans. Social media users praised the singer for embracing her natural hair.
Grammy Award-winning star Tyla is still the talk of the town after delivering a showstopping performance during her much-awaited Pretoria concert. The show was hosted by the talented media personalities Moozlie and Kat Sinivasan.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.