Anele Mdoda recently made an appearance at the premiere of The Last Ranger

The Oscar-nominated producer celebrated the success of her film and was joined by other South African celebs

Mzansi praised Anele's work ethic and gushed over her stunning traditional Xhosa attire

Anele Mdoda went to the premiere of her Oscar-nominated film in Xhosa attire. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda was a sight for sore eyes when she stepped out for the premiere of her Oscar-nominated short film, The Last Ranger, looking as fabulous as ever.

Anele Mdoda attends movie premiere

Anele Mdoda was beaming with pride as she attended the South African premiere of The Last Ranger in Johannesburg.

The radio personality and now Oscar-nominated producer looked stunning in traditional Xhosa attire, complete with a gorgeous floor-length gown, a matching coverup and her signature braids.

Anele Mdoda looked stunning at the premiere of her Oscar-nominated short film, 'The Last Ranger.' Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

This comes weeks after sharing the incredible news of her short film's Oscar nomination in the Live Action Short Film category, a massive pat on the back for the star and her talented team.

Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, shared footage from the premiere showing Anele being interviewed by several reporters on the red carpet:

Here's what Mzansi said about Anele Mdoda

South Africans are immensely proud of Anele for her incredible work:

TumieB_ praised Anele:

"One thing about Anele, she has mastered the business of media and the creative/ entertainment industry so much, and it's beautiful to watch. She keeps adding many titles to her name every year. Shout out to this queen, man."

ThattyELMo said:

"Her excitement is tangible."

nomveliso_bovu was curious:

"Where can we watch this film?"

Light_Kganya pointed out:

"Halala! We notice the ring on it! Mrs Buzza, bathong, higher and higher she goes!"

NiphoMashinini was impressed:

"Sheesh! What a premiere for a short film."

