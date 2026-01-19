Learners from the Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School, which achieved an astonishing 0% matric pass rate, spoke up after the matric results were released

The school went viral for its low pass mark, the lowest in the province, and the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said an investigation will be launched

The learners and a parent reflected on the failure, and South Africans struggled to comprehend what could have caused the poor performance

LIMPOPO — Learners from Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School in Limpopo, which achieved a 0% pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate exams, blamed the teachers and school for failing.

According to TimesLIVE, matriculants from the school, which is based in Dikgalaopeng village, complained of the poor support from the school. One of the learners said she wanted to do subjects in the commercial stream and not subjects in the sciences stream. She said that from grade 10, the physical sciences teacher, who is the principal, had not taught them.

Learns slam school for lack of support

Another learner said the learners complained about not being taught from Grade 10, but they were ignored. She also alleged that the circuit manager had ignored their pleas. She added that seeing the school's matric results performance trend was humiliating. A parent said they are embarrassed. She said the school took them to a week-long camp in a vain attempt to catch up.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba promises action

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said that the school had no leadership or management. She said addressing management deficiencies will be a key focus of the interventions. She said the Department of Education in the province will workwith the teachers and management to identify underlying challenges and provide support.

South Africans slam department

Netizens commenting on X also blamed the department and called for action.

Simon Sinbad said:

"We know they fight, but it's impossible for anyone to fight for eight hours of teaching for five days."

The Voice RSA said:

"The Department needs to intervene urgently. Schools arebecoming lawless and are a toxic learning environment. Schools are not respected anymore."

The Great Pat said:

"What measures did the SGB, the teachers, and the parents take to calm the situation? You have no one to blame but yourself."

Ludacriz said:

"These are brainwashed. I don't feel pity for them."

