Fans celebrated House of Zwide star Karabo Magongwa following the news that she had passed matric

The award-winning thespian shared an emotional video reflecting on the past year, juggling her career and the most challenging year of high school

Congratulatory messages flooded the comment section as fans celebrated Karabo's huge achievement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Karabo Magongwa reacted to passing her matric. Images: karabo_magongwa/ Instagram, etvHouseOfZwide/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Karabo Magongwa is said to be the latest to join the matric class of 2025’s winners' circle, and her emotional reaction has captured the hearts of the nation.

The House of Zwide star did her final year of high school during her busiest year in the acclaimed telenovela, and she was incredibly proud of her achievement after securing two distinctions.

Speaking to DailySUN on 14 January 2026, the actress said that although her marks were not what she had hoped for, the pass was enough to cheer her up.

"I'm happy with my pass. It wasn't what I aimed for, but looking at my other marks, it's what I wanted."

This comes after she shared a reaction video on TikTok ahead of the marks being released, where she expressed frustration with herself for failing to complete some of her exams.

Magongwa also reflected on her subject choices, filled with regret as she waited, nervously, to see how she had done.

"I just thought about how I'm Pedi, and I did isiZulu in high school. I just thought about how I did Tourism without travelling anywhere. I just thought about how I chose to do History when the present is so difficult for me, let alone my future."

‘House of Zwide’ star Karabo Magongwa passed her matric with two distinctions. Image: karabo_magongwa

Source: Instagram

She emphasised that among the people who supported her through her journey, from her colleagues to her teachers; her mother deserved the most praise.

"Making my mom proud at the end of the day was what kept me motivated. She is my biggest sponsor and supporter, and as much as these awards are mine, they are also hers."

The star was met with a wave of support online, as fans and peers alike celebrated her academic success alongside her professional accolades.

Watch Karabo Magongwa's reaction video below.

Fans celebrate Karabo Magongwa's matric milestone

The online community erupted in cheers as fans gathered to congratulate Karabo Magongwa for passing. Read some of their comments below.

pax_rsa wrote:

"Congratulations!"

Noluthando💋 cheered:

"You passed!"

lunelerh said:

"Congratulations, babes."

Ahead of the results being published, many followers expressed frustration as they too were in the same boat as Karabo. From complaining about the website crashing to finally sharing their success in the comment section, the matric class of 2025 turned a morning of anxiety into a nationwide celebration of resilience and hard work.

Nonku Williams celebrates daughter's matric results

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nonku Williams' reaction to her daughter's impressive matric results.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star was overcome with emotions and pride in her daughter for the work and dedication she put into her final year of high school.

Source: Briefly News