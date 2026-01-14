Mpumalanga’s top matric learner has been rewarded with a brand-new car and financial support

The learner also received a cash prize and a full bursary for her future studies, where she plans to study in Cape Town

The moment was shared by the MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, Lindi Masina and many South Africans praised her

Mpumalanga's top matric learner on the left and the province's MEC on the right. Images: @mec.lindi.masina

A Mpumalanga matric learner has been rewarded with a car and financial support after being recognised as the province’s top achiever in the 2025 matric exams. The proud moment was shared on TikTok by the MEC responsible for the Department of Education in Mpumalanga, Lindi Masina.

In the video posted on 13 January 2026, the young woman is seen holding up the keys to her new car, a Toyota Vitz, as people cheer around her. The MEC stands beside her, along with a gentleman, as the crowd records the moment on their phones. Loud ululation breaks out when someone announces that the young woman worked hard and has made it, showing just how proud everyone is of her achievement.

The learner’s strong results earned her more than praise. She received a brand-new vehicle, a cash reward and a full bursary to support her further studies. The recognition was formed part of a provincial celebration of top-performing matric learners.

According to the matric results report shared by the Department of Education, Mpumalanga also marked a strong overall performance in the 2025 matric exams, adding to the national pass rate. The department showed the importance of rewarding dedication and encouraging learners to aim high, especially those from schools that face daily challenges.

Many people who watched the video said the moment was emotional and inspiring. They praised the learner for staying focused and working hard, prayed that she has future successes and thanked the provincial leadership for recognising academic excellence.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi congratulates Mpumalanga top matric learner

South Africans took to the comments section to congratulate the young woman and share messages of support on TikToker @mec.lindi.masina's clip:

“Well done, Luyanda. She nailed it by outshining Elangwane Secondary School, Volksrust, Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Local Municipality, Gert Sibande District, as well as the Mpumalanga Province at large. Thank you, Premier and MEC, your recognition is highly appreciated .👏💯💐”

“Congratulations ntombazane, ngiyaku bongela wenze kahle.”

“May the lord protect you from the hands of evil.”

“God protect you, Nana. Well done ✅”

“Well done, girl. God protect you 🙏”

“Wow 👌 Congratulations girl, you deserve it 👏 💖 You've worked hard.”

“Congratulations, my dear.”

The Toyota Vitz. Images: WANDILE.MAKHUBELA0711530917

More top matric achievers in South Africa

Briefly News reported on several top matric learners who have inspired the country with their stories, including a young woman who topped the special educational needs category.

reported on several top matric learners who have inspired the country with their stories, including a young woman who topped the special educational needs category. Another top achiever from a private school spoke honestly about how mentally demanding matric was and how she had to overcome self-doubt to succeed.

The Department of Basic Education has also raised concerns about a growing gender gap in matric results, warning that more boys are dropping out of school between Grades 10 and 12.

