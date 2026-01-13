Lerato Kganyago broke her silence after her husband, Thami Ndlala, was linked to another scandal

The controversial businessman is trending for all the wrong reasons after allegedly failing to pay for water and electricity at his mall

As the drama unfolded, becoming the central topic on social media, Lerato enjoyed a pampering session to destress from the backlash

Lerato Kganyago enjoyed a pampering session despite her personal life facing online criticism. Images: leratokganyago/ Instagram, KasiEconomy/ Twitter

Another day, another scandal involving Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala. However, the radio personality is choosing to protect her peace.

Ndlala is accused of owing millions in water and electricity bills for his mall, Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments. This, as reported by the Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya.

However, even this was not enough to stop the Metro FM host from enjoying some much-needed R and R.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Lerato filmed her nail appointment where she had her technician switch from red to her signature baby pink.

"Only lasted a week. They have to go."

The post followed Lerato's congratulatory message for the matric class of 2025 after the results were released. And while her updates remained lighthearted and cheerful, the tone was different on X (officially Twitter) as a discussion intensified over her husband’s business dealings.

Briefly News understands that the City of Tshwane had the lights from Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments switched off in December 2025 over nonpayment. Dr Moya revealed that the mall owed over R600,000 to the City and an additional R1 million plus for water.

They returned to the property on Monday, 12 January, claiming that the water and electricity had been reconnected unlawfully without the massive debt being settled.

Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments is the same establishment that booked American singers Tank and, later, Donell Jones and Joe Thomas to perform at their grand opening.

No stranger to controversy herself, LKG was recently caught in a lie after allegedly going years having convinced fans that she owned a hotel, only for the establishment to dismiss her claims and distance itself from her.

The discussion gained momentum following the Mayor’s public outing of the debt, with critics slamming the businessman for the alleged non-payment while his wife flaunts her luxury lifestyle.

See Lerato Kganyago's update below.

Lerato Kganyago had her nails re-done after her husband's mall was exposed for owing millions in unpaid water and electricity bills. Image: leratokganyago

Social media discusses Thami Ndlala's scandal

The online community wasted no time in commenting on the businessman's alleged debt, all while shading Lerato Kganyago. Read some of the comments below.

wisanemawi slammed Lerato Kganyago:

"Bathong, @Leratokganyago, you and your husband steal electricity. Sell one car and settle electricity or water."

Princess Akari slammed Thami Ndlala:

"An 'oligarch' that can’t pay his electricity bill."

Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Lerato Kganyago is bridging electricity now?"

Lerato Kganyago and her husband were slammed over the multi-million-rand debt they allegedly owe for their mall. Image: BafanaSurprise

Source: Twitter

RaeChop was shocked:

"People are truly not scared to break the law; it’s quite scary."

Cee_Ramz threw shade at Thami Ndlala's over-the-top romantic gestures:

"Mr Valentine is corrupt."

thats_britz posted:

"Next month, he will be buying presents worth millions for Valentines."

