A content creator known for being a devoted mother and wife shared the epic Valentine's Day she celebrated

The vlogger popularly known as Ofentse Mphuti gave people a detailed look at how she marked the day of love

The doting wife and mother showed people that she got spoiled in a major way on 14th February 2026

South African mommy influencer Ofentse Mphuti shared a video of her epic Valentine's Day. The beloved mother of two was showered with lots of love on the special day.

A woman popularly known as a devoted mom received a car on Valentine's Day. Image: @ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

Ofentse Mphuti's Valentine's Day was a thunderous success after she received a major surprise. The beloved content creator, known for preparing elaborate school lunches for her kids, posted the video of their Valentine's Day together.

In a video on TikTok, @ofentse_mphuti showed her followers how she spent her Valentine's Day. The family content creator received a brand new car on the day of love. The official Jetour brand ambassador got an upgrade, getting treated to a 2026 Jetour T2. The car is valued from R569 900 to R679 900 depending on the model. Ofentse wrote that she never felt more loved by a brand after getting the Valentine's Day gift. Watch the video of Ofentse getting her new car below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa impressed by woman's Valentine's Day gift

People admired Ofentse Mphuti's brand new car. Many left messages of congratulations to the outstanding homemaker. Viewers raved that she deserves it as a hard-working wife and mother. Read people's comments below:

Ofentse Mputhi creates content about caring for her family. Image: ofentse_mphuti

Source: Instagram

Zweli Mesha was impressed

"Valentine's day is yours Mrs Mphuthi and the family 💥💫 shoutout to Mr Mphuthi Sir, you're schooling us 🤍"

Irene Tsoeu said:

"You deserve all the good nd beautiful things in this life mommy🥰🥰🥰congrats."

✌🏼 admired Ofentse's new car:

"I’ve been dreaming about this car in that exact colour! Congrats mama! At least I get to ride along with you guys in it."

oku_dem gushed over the Valentine's Day gift:

"Such a lucky lady. 🥰 If there was ever a doubt, may you go to bed tonight knowing Jetour loves you mama."

Thandi Nkosi said:

"Congratulations, dear, my 17-year-old daughter, she used to say, you inspire her she loves you."

thandiwe applauded:

"Congratulations mommy 🥳 I saw you in vaal Mall with your new baby 🐥"

Mapaseka Ralintoane (MakaPrais) said:

"Kkore ha re le tsebe maara (you do not know us but) we love this family 👌👌👌for everything 🥰🫠🫠🔥🔥🔥congrats Mrs Him 💐"

Video of airport farewell for father touches Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that sometimes, people must part with their loved ones to build a brighter future for the people they hold dear. At the airport, a family bid an emotional farewell to a father, a moment that touched the hearts of those who witnessed it.

Content creator Ofentse Mphuti (@ofentse_mphuti), who usually shares videos of herself waking up at 5am to prepare her husband's lunchbox for work, shared a clip of herself and her little ones saying goodbye to her spouse.

Ofentse shared that her husband was moving abroad, but had not mentioned if or when the rest of the family would join him or when he would be back in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News