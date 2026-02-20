Author Jackie Phamotse has endorsed Lerato Kganyago's Flutter by LKG sanitary pads, saying she has been using them for over two years

This follows an alarming study from the University of the Free State, which claimed to have found hormone-disrupting chemicals in every pad and pantyliner tested

Social media users are flooding Jackie's mentions to ask about the availability of the pads, as many are looking to switch to them

After the University of the Free State released a finding that every day sanitary pads and pantyliners contain some levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), South African author, Jackie Phamotse, has shared the brand that she trusts.

Phamotse endorsed Lerato Kganyago's Flutter By LKG sanitary brand, saying she has been using it for over two years and has never experienced problems.

"I have been using @Leratokganyago pads for two years now, and I love them. I’m still waiting for tampons, but safety-wise, we are good. After hearing about the chemicals in these pads, I felt some relief that I left those brands a while ago," she announced.

Kganyago has since announced that the pads can be purchased at any of the 300 Clicks stores nationwide. Speaking about the drive, Lerato spoke passionately about ending period poverty through her initiative.

"Every day, about 300 million women and girls around the world menstruate. Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in South Africa, one home at a time. #PeriodPoverty #FlutterByLKG," she wrote.

What the UFS found during research

Briefly News reported that researchers found phthalates, bisphenols (including BPA), and parabens. These substances have been previously linked to fertility issues, early puberty, and cancer risk.

The report mentioned that exposure levels fall below current safety limits; however, scientists have warned South African women that decades of repeated use could pose long-term health concerns.

Women have been flooding Jackie's mentions to ask about the availability of the pads, as many are looking to switch to them. She advised them on when and how they can find a pack.

"That’s not true, hun. Sometimes they keep them at the back because people steal them. Just go in and ask the people who work there. They will definitely help you."

One user, @Gabi_Ngcobo, advised Lerato to market the brand nationwide, "Actually, this is a call to @Leratokganyago to distribute to the masses? Unless that's not her target market - Avon or Tupperware style."

Another user, though, is sceptical. @Zilipha_M said, "Is this marketing or what? The researchers tested 16 brands, and her pads are sold at clicks. I doubt they skipped them, and if they were not tested, we can't know for sure that they don't have toxic chemicals because they are packaged in plastic, a black one even."

